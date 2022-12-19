On December 18, Argentina defeated France by 4-2 and won FIFA World Cup. India was not one of the teams participating in the Football World Cup. However, a few Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and, a few days back, Ranveer Singh, were seen at the matches. In fact, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA Trophy before the match.

Many obvious members of the liberal gang jumped in and took the opportunity to mention that Padukone represented India on an international stage. RJ Sayema said, “It’s such a shame that we allow trolling of icons like Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan back home when they are the ones who are giving us all the pride globally! True national heroes being attacked like this on SM is such a national shame. Why is the system encouraging such low lives?”

Notably, a controversy stirred up recently following the launch of the ‘Besharam Rang’ song of the upcoming film Pathaan starrer Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Questions were raised over the dresses, style of dancing and more. So much so there were reports of objections raised over the song, alleging that the song was offensive and hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. This was because Deepika was seen wearing a saffron bikini.

Now, as Deepika was present at FIFA World Cup, those who favoured Khan and Padukone amidst the controversy have started projecting her presence on the stage as a ‘pride moment for India’.

Bolta Hindustan journalist Puneet Kumar Singh posted a photo of Deepika and SRK at the FIFA World Cup and asked if people would start boycotting football.

Secretary and Media panellist, Uttarakhand Congress, Pankaj Kshetri said, “Two days back, Deepika Padukone was ‘hurting country and religion’ in Godi Media. Today she is making the country proud. Shameless Godi Media. Are you happy now Dr Narottam Misra Ji?”

Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Council Hariprasad BK, said, “Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone & her ‘objectionable’ clothes in Pathaan is just a pawn in the sinister plans of the Sanghis. The real target is the upcoming elections Since there are no developmental works to show. Such issues are highlighted ably supported by the Godi media.”

Rohini Singh, a ‘journalist’ with the far-left propaganda portal The Wire, also weighed in on the controversy, pompously claiming the world sees India through Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Singh shared the picture of Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA world cup to insinuate that she represented India at the football tournament finals.

Salar-e-hind journalist Wasiuddin Siddiqui said, “King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are making India and Bollywood proud at FIFA. Since yesterday, snakes have been rolling on the chest of the trolls.”

Even Pakistanis took a dig over the issue. Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari said, “Irony died a thousand deaths seeing the same Sanghis who once declared Deepika Padukone an anti-national and harassed her while she was going somewhere on the road are now taking pride that she was invited as a special guest in FIFA world cup final.”

Did Deepika represent India at FIFA?

It is no doubt a big moment for Deepika Padukone at a personal level, but it is a little strange to think why FIFA would invite a celebrity to the final match of the FIFA World Cup who is from a country that was not among the participants. Well, Deepika Padukone was not there to represent India, but she was representing Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand for which Padukone is the brand ambassador. In fact, Padukone is the first Indian to become a brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton. She joined LV as its brand ambassador in May 2022.

The brand also published a video on December 19 of Deepika getting ready to unveil the FIFA Trophy that was presented in a custom-made LV luxury trunk book. The social media post by the brand read, “A day at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final with Deepika Padukone. The House Ambassador got ready with Louis Vuitton before revealing the ultimate prize in football. Discover Maison’s tradition of creating bespoke trophy trunks.”

It is also the reason Deepika was not dressed in Indian attire but was wearing LV from head to toe. There were reports that the netizens expressed their dismay over the dress Deepika chose to wear for the ceremony. However, they were not aware that a brand ambassador had to wear the dress chosen by the brand for the ceremony.

Verdict: Deepika Padukone was not at FIFA to represent India but to represent the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.