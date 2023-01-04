On January 2, a poster of the so-called Khalistan Referendum was shared on the social media platform Twitter that was allegedly hung outside Plumpton Gurudwara, Victoria, Australia. The poster included photographs of the killers of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. The poster read, “The Last Battle. Khalistan Referendum. Voting January 29, Melbourne”.

Plumpton Gurdwara glorifies murderers of Indira Gandhi in this poster. How on earth does this further a charitable purpose @ACNC_gov_au? @McghieMp your poster is right next to that of elements trying to import Khalistani terror into Australia.What is your position?@puneet_sahani pic.twitter.com/OKCjMKxMvF — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 2, 2023

Australian Hindu Media shared the poster on Twitter. The tweet read, “Plumpton Gurdwara glorifies murderers of Indira Gandhi in this poster. How on earth does this further a charitable purpose, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission?” They told Australian MP Steve McGhie, “Steve McGhie, your poster is next to that of elements trying to import Khalistani terror into Australia. What is your position?”

Notably, India already warned Australia of the increasing presence of Khalistani extremists in the country in December last year after a Khalistan Referendum Rally was announced. Following India’s warning, security agencies in Australia started looking into the matter. However, it appears the Australian government has taken no concrete steps against the so-called Referendum scheduled for January 9 by Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice. reportedly, the rally failed to garner much support in the area.

Several social media handles are sharing the voting details of the so-called referendum voting scheduled in Melbourne. The posters being shared blame the Hindutva system of India for the “Sikh Genocide” of 1984.

Source: Twitter

Past incidents of Khalistani posters at events in Australia and India’s reaction

Reportedly, In July 2022, Australia Today reported that an Australian Defence Force spokesperson, while addressing the media, said that they had identified an internal process issue after Khalistani posters were seen at the Australian Defence Force marquee at the Griffith Sikh Games. ADF said, “While the attendance of the ADF personnel at this event was well-intentioned, it has identified some internal process issues around attendance at community events and a requirement for further awareness training, both of which are being addressed.”

MEA Spokesperson was also asked about the matter. India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on the matter. Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi without getting into details, said, “We specifically got to know that this has happened in Australia, we have raised this matter with the Australian government, and I have no more details to share, but we have taken this up with the Australian government. We had also seen some other reports about the UK, but it was not in the UK, it was somewhere else. But regarding some of the soldiers in Australia, we are talking to the Australian side on the matter.”

Furthermore, several clashes between pro-India and pro-Khalistani groups in Australia have been reported from time to time. In 2021, following a similar clash, a Hindu man from Haryana, identified as Vishal Jood, was jailed in Australia for beating up Khalistani supporters. Vishal pleaded guilty to three minor charges of altercations that happened between September 16, 2020, and February 14, 2021. During the final hearing, Vishal’s lawyer presented video evidence to prove that Jood was provoked by a group of Khalistanis that led to the altercation. For the charges he pleaded guilty to, Jood was sentenced to six months in Jail starting from the day of his arrest, April 16, 2021. He was released on October 15. More details about the case and his interview with OpIndia can be read here.

Plumpton Gurudwara had organised a pro-Khalistani program

Notably, in February 2022, it was reported that four Victorian Gurudwaras, including Plumpton Gurudwara, planned and executed an event to commemorate pro-Khalistani actor-turned-activist, Deep Sidhu. As per reports, on the evening of Friday, February 18, 2022, representatives of the management committees of Tarneit, Miri Piri Deanside, and Plumpton Gurudwaras, as well as several Khalistani activists, met for several hours at Tarneit Gurdwara to finalise plans for the event. It was decided at this meeting that the car rally taken out in memory of Deep Sidhu would end at Craigieburn.