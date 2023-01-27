Friday, January 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Rabies-infected stray dog goes on a biting spree in Arrah, attacks over 80
News Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Rabies-infected stray dog goes on a biting spree in Arrah, attacks over 80

"Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid is given to the patients, " Dr Navneet Kumar Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital said.

ANI
Dog Bihar Arrah
Stray dog in Bihar's Arrah goes on a biting spree (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
4

A stray dog allegedly went on a biting spree and attacked more than 80 people in Bihar’s Arrah, officials said on Friday.

According to locals, more than 80 people reached the district hospital in Arrah with dog bite cases. Locals alleged that all of them were attacked by the same dog.

“Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid is given to the patients, ” Dr Navneet Kumar Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital said.

The stray dog was allegedly beaten to death after the matter came to light. “Locals in the Dudh Katora locality of the city beat up the dog to death with sticks and rods on Thursday night,” said sources.

“The Rabies-infected dog had created terror in different localities of Arrah city,” locals claimed.

According to officials, a team from the local civic body was sent to catch the dog.

“Before the team could reach, around 12 o’clock in the night, locals beat the dog to death,” District Officer Rajkumar said.

About 110 to 120 people in all these localities, including children, old men and women, were bitten and injured. Some were seriously injured and admitted to hospital.

After several patients started arriving at Ara Sadar Hospital, the health administration was also alerted.

“Around 86 people were given rabies injections in Ara Sadar Hospital on Thursday,” said officials.

Kaushal Dubey, the manager of the Arrah Sadar Hospital, said, “Despite the fact that it was a holiday in view of Republic Day, yet on the orders of the District Officer, the camp was opened in the Sadar Hospital premises.”

“It was found that 86 people have been given rabies injections. This camp will continue tomorrow as well. Those who are left can come tomorrow and take the injection,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Primary teacher Hasmuddin refuses to sing National Anthem and offer flowers to Maa Saraswati, Bharat Mata, says it’s against Islam: Video viral

OpIndia Staff -
Hasmuddin, a primary school teacher in Aligarh, refuses to sing the national anthem and pay floral tribute to Maa Saraswati and Bharat Mata
News Reports

‘Is Pfizer working to make Covid more dangerous so it can sell more vaccines?’ US Senator sends letter to Pfizer CEO Bourla after Project...

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter dated Thursday (January 26), Rubio said, "An investigative report suggests that Pfizer may be conducting gain-of-function research, which it dubs “directed evolution” research to mutate the SARS-CoV-2 virus to create additional, more potent variants and vaccines to combat future variants."

Pfizer director assaults journalist after being caught on camera saying the Pharma giant is working on ‘mutating Covid-19 virus’. Here is what happened

Barabanki: Islamic flag hoisted on Republic Day in Madarsa, accused say celebrating national festival, hoising tricolour not allowed in Islam, two arrested

‘Gareebi mein aata geela’ situation for Pakistan: With the country struggling to feed its people amid flour shortage, it now stares at loan default

‘If younger brother leaves, elder brother will grab ancestral property,’ Upendra Kushwaha hits back after Nitish Kumar asks him to quit party

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘A very sorry state of affairs’: Delhi HC directs AAP government to pay unpaid salaries of Maharshi Valmiki Hospital workers by February 8

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: 1100 Christian converts welcomed back to Hinduism in ‘ghar wapsi’ event, State BJP Sec washes their feet with Gangajal

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Claims of Pakistani flag hoisted on one Ashfaq’s house in Purnia stirs outrage; police say it was a religious flag

OpIndia Staff -

After claiming that Delhi LG mocked democracy by refusing to meet all AAP MLAs, Delhi CM Kejriwal refuses to attend the meeting citing his...

OpIndia Staff -

Primary teacher Hasmuddin refuses to sing National Anthem and offer flowers to Maa Saraswati, Bharat Mata, says it’s against Islam: Video viral

OpIndia Staff -

‘Is Pfizer working to make Covid more dangerous so it can sell more vaccines?’ US Senator sends letter to Pfizer CEO Bourla after Project...

OpIndia Staff -

India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty, asks to come for negotiations within 90 days

ANI -

Pfizer director assaults journalist after being caught on camera saying the Pharma giant is working on ‘mutating Covid-19 virus’. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

BuzzFeed decides to use OpenAI for generating content, employees ask if they will lose jobs

OpIndia Staff -

Barabanki: Islamic flag hoisted on Republic Day in Madarsa, accused say celebrating national festival, hoising tricolour not allowed in Islam, two arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,392FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com