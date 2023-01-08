Ever since Article 370 was abolished in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been inconsolable. Sometimes she threatens that people may pick up guns, sometimes she shows fear of the government trying to change demography. This time she has expressed fear of changing the flag of the country to saffron.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the BJP government took away the flag of Jammu and Kashmir, snatched the Constitution, removed special status by removing Article 370, and now it is going to change the constitution of the country soon. She alleged that the BJP will change the country’s national flag to saffron.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has run a coalition government with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir between 2015 and 2018, said that the BJP has crushed the constitution of the country with a bulldozer. She also cried her grief over separating the union territory Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba said Ladakh is an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir. She demanded the restoration of the old situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti also demanded the systematic withdrawal of armed forces and AFSPA from Jammu and Kashmir. She, however, did not mention the attacks by Islamist militants in the state and the target killings against Hindus, nor how they would be protected once the security forces are withdrawn.

Paying tributes to her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his death anniversary, she said Jammu and Kashmir went with Mahatma Gandhi’s India and not with Nathuram Godse’s India. Regarding her father, the founder of PDP, Mehbooba said that he was a pure Indian.