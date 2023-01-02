On Monday, January 2, a live bomb was found near the Chandigarh residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ANI reported. According to reports, a bomb squad is currently at the spot. The Indian Army’s Western Command has also been looped in to investigate the matter.

Speaking about it, Sanjeev Kohli, the Nodal officer of Disaster Management Chandigarh said, “A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway.”

Chandigarh | A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of Police and Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway: Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Diasater Management, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/se09lPPoxt — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

According to reports, the bomb was spotted around 4 to 4:30 pm on Monday by a tubewell operator in the mango plantation near the helipad and residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The area is a high-security one. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence is also nearby. The Punjab and Haryana Secretariat and Assembly are also close to the place where the bomb was found.

CM Bhagwant Mann was not at his residence, which is barely a kilometer away from the spot, at the time the bomb was spotted.