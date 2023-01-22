On Saturday, January 21, Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon during the 1969 Apollo-11 mission, announced his marriage to longtime girlfriend Anca Faur.

In the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, Buzz Aldrin was one of three American astronauts to set foot on the Moon. On Saturday, he shared pictures of himself and his wife, Anca Faur, 63, on Twitter and announced that they had been married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

The 93-year-old former US astronaut took to Twitter to announce his fourth marriage and wrote, “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

Previously, Aldrin has had three marriages all of those were called off. Aldrin is the only surviving member of the three-member crew of the Apollo 11 mission. The first astronaut to set foot on the moon’s surface was Neil Armstrong. After waiting 19 minutes, Aldrin followed him. In 1971, the former astronaut left NASA. In order to advance the growth of crewed space exploration, he established the non-profit ShareSpace Foundation in 1998.

Dr. Anca Faur who has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering is the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin’s company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC since 2019.