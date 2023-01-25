Wednesday, January 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUyghur camps in China's Xinjiang converted into formal prisons, detainees given lengthy sentences
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uyghur camps in China’s Xinjiang converted into formal prisons, detainees given lengthy sentences

The Communist Party of China (CCP) criticised and restricted the use of the Uyghur language, prohibited Islamic practices; razed mosques, shrines, and cemeteries; rewrote history to deny the longevity of Uyghur culture and its distinctiveness from Chinese culture; and excised Indigenous literature from textbooks. 

ANI
China spied on 'Uyghur Muslims' using security flaws in iPhones: Reports
Uyghur Muslims, Representative Image (Photo Credits: Aljazeera)
3

Many of the Uyghur camps in China’s Xinjiang have been converted into formal prisons and the detainees have been given lengthy prison sentences, US-based magazine Foreign Affairs reported. 

According to Foreign Affairs, many detainees have been transferred from camps to factories in Xinjiang or elsewhere in the country. Some Uyghur families abroad report that their relatives are back home but under house arrest. Under the guise of a poverty alleviation campaign, Beijing has been forcing tens of thousands of rural Uyghurs out of their villages and into factories. 

The Communist Party of China (CCP) criticised and restricted the use of the Uyghur language, prohibited Islamic practices; razed mosques, shrines, and cemeteries; rewrote history to deny the longevity of Uyghur culture and its distinctiveness from Chinese culture; and excised Indigenous literature from textbooks. 

According to Foreign Affairs, the infrastructure of control that made southern Xinjiang look like a war zone a few years ago, intrusive policing, military patrols, and checkpoints, is less visible now. But that is because digital surveillance systems based on mobile phones, facial recognition, biometric databases, QR codes, and other tools that identify and geo-locate the population have proved just as effective at monitoring and controlling local residents. 

An Uyghur man, Jamal, in a recent interview with Washington, D.C. based radio network Voice of America (VOA), said that the Chinese policy on passports in Xinjiang is to not let anyone cross borders and to keep everyone intact inside the region, Switzerland-based Geneva Daily reported. 

Jamal in the interview made it clear that China does not issue new passports to the Uyghurs. Uyghurs do not speak to the media even after leaving China due to the fear of retaliation by Chinese authorities, he said. 

According to Jamal, the Chinese authorities were pressurised into returning his passport as his wife is a foreigner. 
He said that any Uyghur passport holder needs to be able to present a consent document from the provincial authorities at any customs post in China. 

“If an Uyghur person has a valid Chinese passport and a visa to go to a certain country but doesn’t have that government consent document, customs won’t let them cross the border,” he told VOA, The Geneva Daily reported. 

On presenting a Chinese ID, passport and consent document to the customs officers, an Uyghur is taken to a specially designated place for Uyghurs. His/her documents are then authenticated by the police authorities, he said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschina, uyghur, uyghur muslims
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former US Secretary of State Pompeo: ‘Pakistan was preparing for nuclear attack after Balakot surgical strike,’ says US worked to sort things out

OpIndia Staff -
“After an Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir- probably enabled in part by Pakistan’s lax counterterror policies – killed forty Indians, India responded with an air strike against terrorists inside Pakistan. The Pakistanis shot down a plane in a subsequent dogfight and kept the Indian pilot prisoner,” Pompeo's book mentions.
News Reports

‘He did not deserve to live, because he was a Hindu’: Read what has changed in a year since Kishan Bharwad was killed by...

Lincoln Sokhadia -
Kishan Bharwad murder case: One year on, how the family has gathered their lives after their young son was murdered by Islamists over alleged 'blasphemy'

Screening of propaganda BBC documentary in JNU campus halted due to power cut, Leftist student body claims stone pelting

IIT Madras developed BharOS to take on Android and iOS, watch Union Ministers trying it

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account restored, was banned in May 2021

MP Mahesh Jethmalani asks Jairam Ramesh to come clean on his links to Huawei, a Chinese company banned by several countries for security reasons

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,005FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com