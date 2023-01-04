Krishani Gadhvi, a woman musician, alleged on 3rd January 2023 that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Bengaluru airport. Krishani Gadhvi, a young musician, described the experience as “really humiliating”. After her allegations made the headlines, Bengaluru airport authorities had expressed regret, but now it has emerged that the allegations she made are false and baseless. Denying the charges, CISF is now contemplating taking legal action against Gadhvi. The woman was flying to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru on an IndiGo flight.

Krishani Gadhvi made the allegation in a post from her Twitter account on January 3rd, but now the account has been deactivated. She tweeted tagging the Bengaluru Airport authorities, “I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip?” She shared the tweet on 3rd January 2023 in the evening.

Copy of Krishani Gadhvi’s tweet

However, now it has been revealed that the allegations are false, and Bengaluru CISF has said that she levelled the false charge because she was asked to remove her jacket during the security check as per rules.

According to a thread of tweets by Times of India journalist Petlee Peter, the claim of Krishani Gadhvi that she was asked to remove her shirt and made to stand in her undergarments is false. CISF sources at the airport reportedly said that the woman was wearing a denim jacket with badges and readings, which was asked to be removed by the female CISF staff. It is notable that as per rules, jackets are required to be scanned at airports, and therefore they are needed to be removed during security checks and put into the handbag scanner.

Accordingly, her denim jacket was removed and put into the scanner by her friend, while she was frisked behind curtains. CISF sources added that the female staff who had frisked Krishani Gadhvi had asked her to remain behind the curtains while her jacket is brought back, but she said that she is comfortable stepping out. Apparently, she was not happy that she was asked to remove her jacket, and that’s why she posted the false allegation on Twitter. But realising that her lie would not sustain as every inch of an airport is under CCTV surveillance, she later removed the tweet and then deactivated her Twitter account.

Bengaluru CISF contemplates taking legal action against the woman passenger, who was flying to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru on an @IndiGo6E flight, for false accusation against the central agency who is in-charge of security including pre-departure screening at @BLRAirport — Petlee Peter (@petleepeter) January 4, 2023

Reportedly Bengaluru CISF is contemplating legal action against the woman passenger for levelling false allegations against the Central Armed Police Force. It is notable that CISF is responsible for most airports in the country, including the pre-boarding security checks.

After the tweet by Krishani Gadhvi which she removed on 4th January 2023 before deactivating her account, the Bengaluru airport’s official Twitter handle responded to her expressing regret. It said, “We deeply regret the hassle caused and this should not have happened. We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security force) a Government sovereign.”

However, later the tweet by Bengaluru Airport was deleted after it was revealed that the allegations are false and baseless.