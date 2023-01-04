In a shocking incident that surfaced on Wednesday, 4th January 2023, the decomposed body of a young woman was found at the Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru in Karnataka. The dead body was found in a drum placed on goods platform number one. The cleaning staff of the railway station spotted the decayed corpse while performing their cleaning activities.

As soon as the dead body was recovered, a team of forensic experts was called to the railway station. Further investigation, in this case, is going on. Assistant divisional Railway Manager of the South Western Railway Kusuma Hariprasad said, “Cleaning staff at Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur railway station today found a decomposed body inside a box kept on platform no. one of the station. A team of forensic experts team has reached the railway station, the probe in this case is on.”

According to reports, the body was wrapped in a plastic sheet, and it was discovered by the cleaning staff as it was smelling rotten. Jayamma, a sanitation worker at the railway station, found the decomposed dead body and informed the authorities. It was found that a white cloth was tied to the neck of the victim, and some chemical was poured into the drum in order to hasten the decomposition of the body.

Reportedly the drum was lying on the platform for the last few days, but nobody paid attention to it. But when a strong foul smell started to come out of it, the cleaning staff inspected it on Wednesday, discovering the body of a young woman. The body is believed to be that of a 23-year-old woman.

A case has been registered at the Yesvantpur railway station regarding the incident and a probe has started. Moreover, efforts to identify the victim woman have also started.

It is notable that this is the second incident of murder in the capital city of the southern state in recent times. Earlier, a youth killed a young girl at the Presidency college for rejecting his proposal for a romantic relationship. The 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death by the culprit. Now, this unidentified dead body has been found at the Yeshvantpur railway station.