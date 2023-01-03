Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Kanjhawala death case: Girl was not alone at time of accident, accused were returning from Murthal, more details emerge

As per reports, the victim was working at an event management company and was the sole breadwinner of the house. She was returning home after attending an event.

The car that dragged the body of the woman in Delhi accident
More details have emerged in the Kanjhawala death case. The Delhi Police have now informed that the girl who died after being dragged by the car was not alone when the accident took place.

As per Delhi Police, they traced the route of the deceased and it was found that she was not alone on her scooty. There was another girl with her at the time of the accident. The other girl had suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the girl who died got her legs stuck in the car. She was then dragged for hours as per eyewitnesses.

As per reports, the victim was working at an event management company and was the sole breadwinner of the house. She was returning home after attending an event. The five accused, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Kishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal are arrested and sent on a three-day police custody.

Prima facie it is suspected that the accused were drunk. The blood samples have been collected and sent for testing. The victim’s body was found naked lying on the streets that led to speculation that she might have been raped. A postmortem was carried out on her on Monday.

Reports further state that the accused had borrowed the car that was in the accident at 2 AM on Sunday and then left the damaged car at his place. As per reports they had informed the friend that they met with an accident in Kishan Vihar area. The accused had gone to Murthal in Haryana to celebrate the new year.

