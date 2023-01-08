Delhi: Man stabs wife with screwdriver till death in Jahangirpuri, was released from jail before two days

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife with a screwdriver till death in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, two days after being released from jail.

The police have identified the accused as Chetram of North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and said that he was previously sent to jail under sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). According to the police, Chetram stabbed his wife multiple times with a screwdriver to take revenge for his previous arrest and later also cut his nose.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter and the police have taken up the investigation.

More details are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)