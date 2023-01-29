In the midst of heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic of Iran, drones carrying bombs targeted an Iranian defence factory in the central city of Isfahan on Saturday night.

As per Iran’s state media IRNA report, the alleged attack took place at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. Later, the state news agency IRNA reported that “small drones” caused the explosion.

In a statement, Iran’s defence ministry said, “There was an unsuccessful attack by small drones against a defence ministry industrial complex, and fortunately with predictions and air defence arrangements already in place, one of them struck.”

Two more drones were eliminated by the complex’s air defence system. “Fortunately, no one was killed in this failed attack, but the complex’s roof did sustain some minor damage,” the statement added.

A drone attack on military site linked to Oil depot and drone factory in #Isfahan, Iran.

Kamikaze drones hit the factory that manufactures ammunition and drones in Isfahan. No causalities.. Air defenses of #Iran‘s Army and IRGC have been put on high alert.

Investigation underway! pic.twitter.com/Ho9XwuTWrA — Khurram Zubair (@Khurram__z) January 29, 2023

فیلمی از لحظه انفجار در در یکی از مراکز مهمات‌سازی وزارت دفاع در #اصفهان.



ویدیو: رکنا https://t.co/aBildtGIAl pic.twitter.com/HKEojTCrKg — Farzad Seifikaran (@FSeifikaran) January 28, 2023

This comes after a massive fire broke out on Saturday at an oil refinery near the city of Tabriz in East Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Press TV, the English-language branch of Iranian state television, aired a mobile phone video that appeared to capture the moment the drone struck the Imam Khomeini expressway. An explosion and sparks hit a dark building as a small crowd stood by, probably drawn by anti-aircraft fire. Following the strike, the locals present there fled.

The Defense Ministry did not specify what was produced at what it referred to as a “workshop.” Both a sizable air base constructed for its fleet of American-made F-14 fighter jets and its Nuclear Fuel Research and Production Center is located in Isfahan, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) south of Tehran.

It is notable that two hours before the drone attack, an earthquake was reported by IRNA in Khoy city. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran at around 9:44 p.m. (local time).

According to reports, many areas in Iran’s province of West Azerbaijan felt the tremors, which were reportedly quite strong. Numerous other cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighboring East Azerbaijan also felt the tremors.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck 14 km south-southwest of Khoy at a depth of 10 km at 23:44:44 (UTC+05:30).

As per the latest numbers reported, the earthquake resulted in the death of 7 people and around 440 injured.