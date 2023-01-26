In a shocking incident in Bihar, a youth was lynched by a mob for refusing to give ₹1000 as a donation for Saraswati Puja which was celebrated today. The incident took place on Tuesday in Vijaypur village under Sirdala police station in Nawada district, where e-rickshaw driver Ravindra Rajbanshi was badly beaten by a group of people.

Ravindra Rajbanshi was the bread-earner for the family, who used to drive an e-rickshaw. He was killed when he was returning from the last rites of his mother. Ravindra Rajbanshi’s brother Vinay Rajvanshi said that their mother passed away, and everyone had gone to the river to bathe after the last rites.

According to reports, 26-year-old Ravindra Rajbanshi, a resident of Asha Bigha village in the same district was stopped near Vijaypur village by a group of 12-15 people, who were stopping the vehicles on the road and collecting donations for Saraswati Puja. They demanded ₹1000 as ‘chanda’ (donation) from Ravindra, but he said that he is unable to pay such a high amount.

He also told them that he was returning from taking a bath at the in the river after performing the last rites of his mother, and he does not have so much amount. But the youths didn’t relent. Ravindra Rajbanshi then offered to pay ₹20 when the youths refused to let him go without paying chanda.

The youths got enraged when offered this amount, and they pulled him out of the vehicle and started beating and kicking him. They also allegedly strangled him, and when he stopped responding, they fled from the scene.

After getting information about the incident, relatives of Ravindra reached the place and rushed him to Sadar Hospital in Nawada. But the doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. He had suffered deep internal injuries from the assault, due to which he died.

Police swung into action after the incident, and have arrested one accused in the case. Nawada SP Amrish Rahul said that as soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and started the investigation. The arrested person has been identified as Birendra Rajvanshi alias Biru Rajbanshi, who was allegedly drunk during the incident. The incident took place near the shop of Birendra. Raids are being conducted to nab the others involved in the crime.

The murder created tension in both the villages, and police from Sirdala and Akbarpur police stations are camping in the area to prevent any flare up.