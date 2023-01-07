The caste census of the population has begun in Bihar on Saturday, January 7. Speaking a day before the census began, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also reiterated his demand to conduct a caste survey at a national level.

During a media interaction in the Sheohar district, CM Kumar said, “The caste-based census will be beneficial for all. It will allow the government to work for the development of various sections of society. The final report will be sent to the Centre after the enumeration exercise is completed.”

We have decided to start the caste-based census in the state for the benefit of people in Bihar. We are doing this to understand other aspects as well and work for development accordingly. Caste-based census is important for the nation’s growth as well: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/RZ6RnYlfDj — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The Bihar CM further added that the caste-based headcount will not only enumerate the current population of Bihar but will also find out the economic status of every caste.

The first phase of the survey, which will span two weeks, will consist of listing houses and calculating families and buildings.

The second phase will run from April 1 to April 30. The second phase will collect data on people of all castes, sub-castes, and religions. Trained Enumerators, will also collect data on the financial status of the people. Although this exercise was planned to be completed by February 2023 earlier, now it will be completed by May this year.

Notably, an official from Bihar’s general administration department stated that as per an estimation, nearly five lakh government employees will be required to complete the survey by May this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the expense of conducting this caste-based census is to be met by the Bihar contingency fund (Bihar Aakasmikta Nidhi). As per a notification issued by the general administration department, the estimated cost for the survey is Rs 500 crore and the state government will spend the amount from its contingency fund.

An all-party delegation led by Nitish, in coalition with the then-NDA government, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August of last year, requesting that the demand for a caste-based census be considered. However, centre dismissed this demand to conduct a caste-based census. Following this, the Nitish Kumar-led government decided to conduct it on its own.

It is notable that the ruling coalition Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal are known for their caste-based politics, and they are aiming to get this caste census done ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year