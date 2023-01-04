A video, allegedly from a shop in Gurugram of Haryana went viral on 2nd January 2023 in which a woman is seen misbehaving with Haryana police. The woman in the video is identified as so-called fashion journalist Aanchal Sukhija Khan who had participated in the anti-CAA protests in Delhi three years ago.

The video was shared by many accounts including Deepika Bhardwaj and @gharkekalesh.

“F*ck You, [email protected]@dy Woman”



Meet Anchal Sukhija Khan who uses Woman+ Pradhan Mantri + Mera Baap – all cards at the same time while abusing cops on Duty



Watch till the end. Haryana Police Rocks 😂 pic.twitter.com/wXSryjfVGf — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 2, 2023

In this video, it is seen that Haryana police approached the woman who was apparently sitting in what looked like a book cafe. The police team had apparently reached there to arrest the woman. According to reports, the incident occurred because the woman made a ruckus as she was allegedly charged Rs 14000 by a barber’s shop in Gurugram.

Aanchal Sukhija Khan – Anti-CAA, galat fehminist, hinduphobic… calls out a lady police officer ‘you bloody woman’ and thinks of herself as pradhanmantri. pic.twitter.com/fUJ9IkcgcF — INFERNO (@SmokingLiberals) January 3, 2023

Throughout the video, it is seen that the woman is not at all listening to the policemen and seems violent. In this video, she is also heard calling a lady police officer “you bloody woman, shut the f*ck up”. She also flaunted saying that she will call someone for support. She even challenged the police officials to bring anyone they want from their side and claimed she is the Prime Minister.

Throughout the video, the woman journalist was seen threatening, scolding and behaving very rudely with the police officials.

She told her name twice aloud – “Aanchal Sukhija Khan”. In the end, the police team forcibly took her away.

Part-2 of Kalesh (She’ did this things in more than 3 or 4 shops in gurgaon) pic.twitter.com/icD5PGIL2P — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 2, 2023

A little more research showed that Aanchal Sukhija Khan is a so-called fashion journalist. She also participated in the anti-CAA protests in 2020. Her images holding the placards in these protests are also going viral on social media.

CAA Protest mein gayi thi madam.. Jamia se padh chuki hai…



stays in gurugram… — Megha Khetarpal (@KhetarpalMegha) January 3, 2023

Twitter users also commented that Aanchal Sukhija Khan has studied at Jamia Millia Islamia university and that she is a repetitive offender of this particular kind. She lives in Gurugram and is said to have made a ruckus and indulged in similar behaviour over clearing dues in other shops in the area too.