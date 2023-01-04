Wednesday, January 4, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Main Pradhan Mantri Hun': Viral video shows Gurugram woman misbehaving with cops, here is...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Main Pradhan Mantri Hun’: Viral video shows Gurugram woman misbehaving with cops, here is what we know

Throughout the video, it is seen that the woman is not at all listening to the policemen and seems violent. In this video, she is also heard calling a lady police officer "you bloody woman, shut the f*ck up".

OpIndia Staff
aanchal sukhija khan
Aanchal Sukhija Khan created a ruckus in a shop in Gurugram. Image Source: Twitter handle of Ghar Ke Kalesh
13

A video, allegedly from a shop in Gurugram of Haryana went viral on 2nd January 2023 in which a woman is seen misbehaving with Haryana police. The woman in the video is identified as so-called fashion journalist Aanchal Sukhija Khan who had participated in the anti-CAA protests in Delhi three years ago.

The video was shared by many accounts including Deepika Bhardwaj and @gharkekalesh.

In this video, it is seen that Haryana police approached the woman who was apparently sitting in what looked like a book cafe. The police team had apparently reached there to arrest the woman. According to reports, the incident occurred because the woman made a ruckus as she was allegedly charged Rs 14000 by a barber’s shop in Gurugram.

Throughout the video, it is seen that the woman is not at all listening to the policemen and seems violent. In this video, she is also heard calling a lady police officer “you bloody woman, shut the f*ck up”. She also flaunted saying that she will call someone for support. She even challenged the police officials to bring anyone they want from their side and claimed she is the Prime Minister.

Throughout the video, the woman journalist was seen threatening, scolding and behaving very rudely with the police officials.

She told her name twice aloud – “Aanchal Sukhija Khan”. In the end, the police team forcibly took her away.

A little more research showed that Aanchal Sukhija Khan is a so-called fashion journalist. She also participated in the anti-CAA protests in 2020. Her images holding the placards in these protests are also going viral on social media.

Twitter users also commented that Aanchal Sukhija Khan has studied at Jamia Millia Islamia university and that she is a repetitive offender of this particular kind. She lives in Gurugram and is said to have made a ruckus and indulged in similar behaviour over clearing dues in other shops in the area too.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsviral video,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
611,131FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com