Jeremy Renner, widely known for his role as ‘Hawkeye’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now recuperating from a serious accident he encountered while ploughing snow in Nevada’s Reno on Sunday. According to his spokesperson, Marvel star Jeremy Renner is in a ‘critical but stable condition.’

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Renner’s family is with him and he is receiving excellent care. As per a report in Deadline, Renner had to be airlifted to the hospital after he met with the accident on Sunday.

While the exact location of the accident is unknown, Renner has had a house in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. According to the publication, that area in northern Nevada saw substantial snowfall as a result of a storm on New Year’s Eve.

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee and is the star of Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ and ‘Captain America’ films. Renner was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in ‘The Hurt Locker‘. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘The Town‘.

Renner is currently appearing in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’, which is streaming on Paramount+. Its second season is set to debut this month.

Notably, in May last year, the actor was in India, shooting for the Disney+ reality series Rennervations. Jeremy Renner was spotted shooting with actor Anil Kapoor in Alwar, Rajasthan. He had shared pictures from Alwar and Delhi on social media.