Sunday, January 8, 2023
HomeWorldIran executes 2 more youths involved in anti-hijab protests, 11 sentenced to jail
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Iran executes 2 more youths involved in anti-hijab protests, 11 sentenced to jail

Two more protesters in Iran were executed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for protesting against the government.

OpIndia Staff
iran
Two men crucified in Iran. Image Source: CNN
4

Two more protesters in Iran were executed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for protesting against the government. The two youths were accused of protesting against the atrocities committed against Mahsa Amini during which several Iranians lost their lives.

According to reports, the judiciary said while sentencing the two protesters, “Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Syed Mohammad Husseini, the two men whose crimes led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Azmin, have been hanged to death today.”

Top diplomats of the European Union have condemned the incident. They asked Iran to immediately stop the execution of the protesters. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “Iran should immediately stop the execution of its people.”

Earlier on December 12, 2022, a 23-year-old youth was hanged during an anti-hijab protest. The name of the young man was Majidrega Rehanward. He was hanged in public and in the final video, Rehan said that his death should not be mourned. He also said that no one should read the Quran after his death. The video was shared by Mahmood Amiri, director of an Iranian human rights NGO, from his Twitter handle. In the video, Rehanward was blindfolded and two masked guards surrounded him.

Protests against the government in Iran began on September 16 after the death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini. Police arrested Mahsa for not wearing a hijab. She lost her life in custody. When protests broke out in Iran, young people were publicly hanged to create fear among the people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIran hijab protests
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
611,821FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com