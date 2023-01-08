Two more protesters in Iran were executed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, for protesting against the government. The two youths were accused of protesting against the atrocities committed against Mahsa Amini during which several Iranians lost their lives.

According to reports, the judiciary said while sentencing the two protesters, “Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Syed Mohammad Husseini, the two men whose crimes led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Azmin, have been hanged to death today.”

Top diplomats of the European Union have condemned the incident. They asked Iran to immediately stop the execution of the protesters. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “Iran should immediately stop the execution of its people.”

Earlier on December 12, 2022, a 23-year-old youth was hanged during an anti-hijab protest. The name of the young man was Majidrega Rehanward. He was hanged in public and in the final video, Rehan said that his death should not be mourned. He also said that no one should read the Quran after his death. The video was shared by Mahmood Amiri, director of an Iranian human rights NGO, from his Twitter handle. In the video, Rehanward was blindfolded and two masked guards surrounded him.

Protests against the government in Iran began on September 16 after the death of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini. Police arrested Mahsa for not wearing a hijab. She lost her life in custody. When protests broke out in Iran, young people were publicly hanged to create fear among the people.