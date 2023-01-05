Delhi AAP minister Satyender Jain, who has already created controversy with his luxurious stay at Tihar Jail as an undertrial, now has been accused of intimidating and threatening jail officials. The Tihar Jail authorities have filed a complaint against the jailed AAP leader with the Director-General (Prisons), making several allegations.

In the complaint filed by the Additional Inspector General – Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 Rajesh Chaudhary, Deputy Superintendent Praveen Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Jaidev, and the Law Officer complained to the Director-General (Prisons), it has been alleged that Jain has been abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences after he gets out of the jail.

According to the complaint, Jain threatened the jail officials after they tried to stop ‘special services’ like massage, lavish food, and other VVIP facilities that he was getting in the jail cell. CCTV footage of the cell had emerged which showed how Jain was getting VVIP services despite being a prisoner.

According to an incident report filed by Jaidev and Parveen Kumar on December 8, the threats were made by Jain on November 30 when they had gone to serve a show cause notice on the jailed minister regarding the allegations of flouting jail norms.

Satyendar Jain told the jail officials, “Mujhe pata hai ki ye sab mote ne karwaya hai, jo law officer hai. Main bahar nikalne ke baad is jail se CCTV footage mangunga aur is SCJ-7 Rajesh Chaudhary ko bahar nikalne ke baad dekh lunga aur isae naukri karna sikha dunga”. (I know everything all this has been done by the Law Officer. Once I am out of jail, I will ask for the CCTV footage from him and won’t spare SCJ-7 Rajesh Chaudhary. I will look after him and will teach him how a job is done.)

The jailed minister further threatened, “Ye saara matter political hai aur jab bhi main bahar niklunga toh saare government servants jinhone mere against kuch bhi kia hai, chahe serving ya retired, unko dekh lunga.” (The entire matter is political. Once I am out of prison, all these government servants who have plotted against me, either serving or retired, won’t be spared.)

In the complaint, Law Officer Rajesh Chaudhary said that initially, he thought Satyendar Jain had said this in frustration, but after seeing the incident report, he took the matter seriously as Jain is a powerful minister and he can act on his threats after he gets out.

Considering the threats and that Jain is a powerful minister, the jail official also requested to transfer him to a different prison.

“The undersigned has apprehension that UTP Satyendra Kumar Jain s/o Ram Saran Jain, being a minister, may take adverse action against the undersigned and other Jail officials, once he comes out of the Jal. In view of the above it is requested that UTP Satyender Jain may be transferred to some other Jail at the earliest,” wrote Rajesh Chaudhary, the Superintendent of Jail No. 07.