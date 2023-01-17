On January 17, Delhi police said they are hunting for four terror suspects ahead of Republic Day celebrations scheduled for January 26. Notably, two terrorists were arrested in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. ANI quoted unnamed sources of the Delhi Police Special Cell saying that the suspects received weapons from Pakistan using the drop-dead method. Furthermore, they used social media apps to stay in touch with their handlers in Pakistan.

The sources said, “Delhi Police looking for four other suspects. They received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in contact with handlers in Pak on the Signal app. They got weapons at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand, which is being verified.”

The two terrorists arrested earlier were also tasked with terror attacks in various states. They were allegedly tasked to kill rightwing leaders from Punjab and Delhi on January 27 and 31. By the time of their arrest, the terrorists had already received two targets and taken notes of their movement and schedule. The two suspects were identified as 29-year-old Jagjit Singh and 56-year-old Naushad. Patiala House Court sent them to 14-day police remand for further questioning.

They allegedly received Rs 50 lakh to kill the first target while Rs 1 crore was paid for the second and Rs 1.5 crores for the third killing. Rs 5 lakh as ‘token money’ had already been paid to them via hawala operators. They were booked under UAPA and relevant sections of IPC. Three pistols, 22 live cartridges and hand grenades were recovered from them.

The duo killed a Hindu man at their house and shared the video with their handler. Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the site and collected blood samples. Police said Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla and is linked to the Bambiha gang. On the other hand, Naushad is linked to the terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar.

As per reports, Delhi police suspect the involvement of eight people in the module. Four of them could be present in India, the police sources said. Two terrorists provided weapons, while the other two sent the Google locations to the bosses where the weapons were kept. The police have recovered weapons from the terrorists hidden at unknown locations in Uttarakhand.