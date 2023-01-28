Palestinian terrorist kills 7 Jews outside synagogue in Jerusalem

On Friday (January 27) night, a 21-year-old Palestinian terrorist went on a killing spree and gunned down 7 Jews outside a synagogue in Neve Yaakov in East Jerusalem.

As per reports, he started shooting at the victims at around 8:15 pm using a handgun, marking the deadliest attack on the Jewish community since 2008.

The unnamed terrorist then fled the scene in his car, only to be tracked down by the police within 5 minutes. He was neutralised following a brief encounter with the cops. Meanwhile, his parents have been nabbed by the Israeli police.

A total of 7 people were killed while 3 others were injured in the lone wolf attack. While 5 victims died on the spot, 2 others passed away on their way to the hospital.

While speaking about the matter, Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai remarked, “One of the worst terror attacks we’ve encountered in recent years. He got out of his car not far from here and began a killing spree with a pistol…Everyone who crossed his path — he shot at them from close range.”

Islamist terror outfit, Hamas, celebrated the death of Jews and even civilians were seen cheering with fireworks in the Gaza strip and other disputed territories.

Israeli journalist Emily Schrader said, “After a terror attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem in which 7 people were killed tonight, this is what the streets of Gaza looked like: celebrating the death of innocent civilians who were slaughtered because they were Jews.”

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who recently courted controversy by visiting the Al Aqsa mosque, also arrived at the crime scene and assured the Jewish community that they will be granted permission to carry guns for protection.

He said, “I hope that soon we’ll change the gun policy. More and more civilians need to have guns. The government needs to respond. With God’s help, I hope that that’s what happens.”

“Itamar, deal with them, Itamar! We elected you, Itamar. Had I been armed I would have prevented three or four people from being killed. I’m not armed. They won’t give me a gun,” a Jewish bystander had confronted the Israeli Minister.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said, “This is absolutely horrific. We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners.”

Raids by the Israeli Army in Palestine

Reportedly, the Israeli Army carried out raids in the Palestinian city of Jenin on Thursday (January 26), resulting in the death of 9 Palestinians. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had entered a refugee camp in a bid to foil attack by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

A senior IDF officer said, “This squad was a ticking time bomb. If we didn’t act, they would have. During an attempt to arrest them, the wanted men opened fire and were killed in an exchange of fire with our forces.”

“The wanted men, PIJ operatives, have been involved in recent extensive terror activity, and are suspected of carrying out several shooting attacks against IDF forces, and planning other significant attacks,” it emphasised.

Watch: Following Friday prayers, Palestinians take part in vigil today at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque to denounce Israel’s Thursday bloody massacre against the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp where Israeli forces shot and killed 9 Palestinians in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/zZmYfn5yEZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 27, 2023

The IDF neutralised 3 terrorists associated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and arrested one terrorist. The death of civilians had sparked off protests in the city of Jenin. The attack on a synagogue in East Jerusalem by a Palestinian terrorist is being seen as an attempt to avenge the raids by the Israeli Defence Forces.