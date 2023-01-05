A shocking case has come to light from the Panipat district of Haryana. The case is reminiscent of the Bollywood film ‘Drishyam’, just as the body of a young man was buried in an under-construction police station after killing him in the film, the accused in film’s style, buried the dead body in an under-construction house. The accused Dilshad first took Wasim to Kairana from Panipat and then killed him there.

The police have arrested the 65-year-old cleric. The deceased has been identified as Maulvi Wasim. He had been missing since December 31, 2022. Wasim was reportedly married and left behind two children.

Panipat police recovered Wasim’s body from an under-construction house in Reta Wala Mohalla in Kairana on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the presence of duty magistrate Tahsildar. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Police said the accused was an Urdu teacher and a cleric, and the deceased was his fellow Maulvi.

A WhatsApp message was sent to Wasim’s brother

According to reports, 28-year-old Maulvi Wasim was a resident of Imam Sahib Mohalla, Jatal Road in Panipat. He had been missing for 4 days. According to the deceased’s elder brother Kallan, his younger brother left for work around 8 AM on December 31, 2022, after which he did not return home.

He said, “At 6.12 pm on January 1, 2023, I received a message on WhatsApp with a photo of Wasim’s body. It was written in that message that we are speaking from Jind. Your brother did wrong to our girl. That’s why we killed him. Waseem had also taken Rs 7.35 lakh from the girl. Before dying, Wasim has given his brother’s number. Now this money will be recovered from his brother.”

Dilshad confessed to the murder

In some media reports, Wasim is being called Wasin. Investigating officer Mahipal Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The victim’s family had initially lodged a missing person’s report. After this, the story of Wasim’s murder came to light when his brother received a message, in which the girl and the money were mentioned.”

He added, “During the investigation of the case, family, friends, neighbors, and others were questioned. Wasim was also a cleric. He had made 65-year-old cleric Dilshad his master. When Dilshad was strictly interrogated in this case, he confessed to killing his disciple.”

Dilshad killed Wasim for Rs 7.5 lakhs

The accused Dilshad told the police that he had taken the deceased Wasim to Kairana on the pretext of getting him a job. He asked Wasim to sit in an under-construction house. Dilshad hit Wasim on the head with a stick, due to which he died on the spot. He then brought a mattress cover and placed Wasim’s body inside it. He then buried his body in the under-construction house.

The accused Dilshad is a resident of Kandhla in UP. He had known Wasim for about 7 years. Dilshad also often visited Wasim’s house. During this time, he came to know that Wasim was friends with a woman teacher from Jind. The teacher had recently given about Rs 7.5 lakh to Wasim and Dilshad had his eye on it. For this money, he killed Wasim under a well-planned conspiracy.