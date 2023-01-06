A video of an Islamist cleric named Sheikh Younus Kathrada is making rounds on social media. The video is from Canada. It was first published on 30th December 2022, on YouTube Channel Muslim Youth Victoria. In this video, Sheikh Younus Kathrada said in his provocative speech that non-Muslims make false allegations against Islam because they are enemies of Allah. In the video that has gone viral, the cleric is seen saying that non-Muslims are their enemies, and their children should understand, ‘May Allah annihilate atheists’.

Sheikh Younus Kathrada said, “They accuse Islam of these false accusations because they are the enemies of Allah. How is it that they are not the enemies of Allah when they insult Allah? What does Allah say in Quran about himself? He begets not, nor is He begotten. He doesn’t have children, and He is not the child of anyone. But what do (the Christians) say? They say that Allah has a son. Is this not enmity towards Allah? How are they not the enemies of Allah when they accuse Allah of being tight-fisted, of being stingy, of not being generous?”

Sheikh Younus Kathrada added, “You know when (the Jews) said that Allah responded to them by saying “May their hands be shackled. May they be tight-fisted. May their hands be tied.” And Allah tells us that they are cursed because of what they say. So what, they are the friends of Allah and that’s why Allah curses them? No! He only curses them because they are the enemies of Allah. Understand this well.”

Sheikh Younus Kathrada further said, “Make sure this is clear in your mind. Do you think that they are your friends? No. They are the enemies of Allah. So if they are the enemies of Allah, how are they your close friends? I want our children to understand this well. The non-Muslims are the enemies of Allah therefore they are your enemies. Some of them don’t even believe that Allah exists. Do you want somebody like that to be a close friend of yours? Oh Allah, give strength to Islam and Muslims, humiliate the infidels and the polytheists, destroy the enemies of our religion, and annihilate the heretics and the atheists!”

This is not the first time the cleric has given such a speech. Earlier also, the cleric has given such controversial speeches. In 2018, Sheikh Younus Kathrada, delivered a speech in British Columbia where he said, “There are those who will say to them “Merry Christmas” – what are you congratulating them on? Are these congratulations on the birth of your Lord? Is that acceptable to a Muslim? Are you now approving of their beliefs? By saying that you are approving of it.”

“If a person were to commit every major sin – committing adultery, dealing with interest, lying, murder… If a person were to do all of those major sins, they are nothing compared to the sin of congratulating and greeting the non-Muslims on their false festivals,” he added.

Earlier Sheik Younus Kathrada was probed by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for hate speech for his controversial statements against non-Muslims.