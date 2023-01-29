Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot by police officer Gopal Das, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital during treatment. Das succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds he sustained at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda today morning. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The Hospital sources informed that Naba Kishore Das passed away in the evening on Sunday, 29 January. “On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.” a statement from the Apollo Hospital read.a statement issued by the hospital said.

Police ASI Gopal Das had fired shots at him at around 12.30 PM when the health minister reached Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar for a scheduled programme. He was shot from point-blank range which hit his left chest, leaving him seriously injured. The accused ASI was nabbed by locals after the incident, who was then handed over to the police.

The critically injured minister was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital. Nabad Das was then airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Videos have emerged showing the incident, which show the ASI walking towards the minister’s car, and then shooting, causing the minister to fall back on the car seat.

The shooter cop is being interrogated, but the cause of the attack is not known yet. The wife of accused Gopal Das claimed that her husband has been suffering from mental disorder for the last seven-eight years.

Attack on Minister #NabaDas: “My husband (ASI Gopal Das) was suffering from mental ailments and high BP. He was on medications. I do not know whether he had enmity with Minister Naba Das,” says wife of ASI Gopal Das who shot the Health Minister pic.twitter.com/eHbODQnCQu — OTV (@otvnews) January 29, 2023

Wife Jayanti said that Gopal was taking medicines and appeared quite normal, and she is not aware of any personal enmity between Gopal Das and the minister.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the Crime Branch to take up the investigation into the matter, following which a team of Odisha Crime Branch headed by a senior police official proceeded to Brajarajnagar where state Health Minister Naba Das was shot at. The team is led by Additional Director General Arun Bothra.