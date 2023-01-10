From ‘private terror group’ named Outfit X to ‘Pathaan ka vanvaas’, the film trailer is a cringe fest

Yash Raj Films dropped the official trailer of Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan that is slated to release on January 25.

The film also sees return of actor John Abraham on the big screen after a long time.

The two minute thirty four second trailer starts with a logo which reads ‘YRF Spy Universe’. It seems the ‘Astraverse’ hangover from the assault on our senses that Brahmastra was is still not over. There are cinematic shots of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and streets of Dubai where a man stands in middle of the road wearing mask and blows up an SUV. That man is revealed to be John Abraham.

Voiceover Dimple Kapadia takes over who then explains to viewers that there is something called ‘Outfit X’, a ‘private terror group’ which terrorises for money. So terrorists have moved on from killing innocent non-believers who practice other religions on instructions of their holy books to terrorising for money. Politically correct pro max ultra. The private terror group does not have any aim, but works on contract, we are informed.

The ‘Outfit X’ is planning a massive terror attack, this time on India. Missiles are being activated and moved and there are palm prints being taken to show off missiles. John Abraham informs how this will be such a massive terror attack which India would have never ever thought of. In a video message/live video with people who appear to be Indian Defence Force heads and politicians and tells them how this is not a negotiation but an ‘ultimatum’. Abraham is wearing suave outfit and sitting in a plane instead of being bearded, wearing suicide vests and holding a gun in his hand. This shows terror has gone sophisticated.

We’re not informed what their demands are but there is an ‘ultimatum’. So Indian intelligence agencies get moving and invoke ‘Pathaan’ who now must return from ‘vanvaas’. It appears ‘vanvaas’ is a codename for some undercover work where Shah Rukh Khan, as Pathaan is fighting people in closed tin vans and suddenly flies helicopter inside a building and shoots some ammunition from that helicopter at other people. When Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan did the same in his movie MSG Lion Heart, he was mercilessly mocked at.

MSG Lion Heart – Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Right)

Deepika Padukone then enters screen in various getups and informs how she’s also a ‘soldier’ just like Pathaan and they should collab to fight the Outfit X, the private terror group. There is a lot of flying around, where SRK and Deepika are hanging from ropes from a flying plane, then some other people are flying ahead of a plane in the V-shaped geese formation leading the plane, it seems.

And at some point, John and SRK have a faceoff. They fight on top of buses, while hanging from planes, while skiing, on bikes, and then at some point they have these gadgets on their backs and they’re flying freely like Ironman does. And then Pathaan shuts up John with a final Jai Hind as a soldier never asks what country can do for him but what he can do for the country.

The movie, ahead of its release, has courted quite a few controversies where some netizens had raised objection over the raunchy song ‘Besharam Rang’. Censor Board had advised the filmmakers to make certain changes in the film including songs ahead of the release.