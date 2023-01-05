On Tuesday, January 3, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav or their party’s funding. Prashant Kishor who launched a 3500 km Padyatra in Bihar on 2nd October last year, was questioned by the media about the funding for his Jan Suraj Abhiyan.

Kishor accused Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav of looting the money of the poor people of Bihar. He also warned that he has closely worked with both RJD and JDU and if he opens his mouth, he will expose all of them.

During a media interaction in east Champaran’s Kalyanpur, Kishor said, “You are asking where are we receiving funds from, right, we have received the money in Bihar as our organization has backed several political parties in other states during elections. In six states, political parties have come to power due to our help and we are getting funds from them only. We are doing this so that the people in Bihar don’t have to take money from the wrong people. I telling the poorest of the poor people that if you are honest, I will help you in contesting the election.”

After giving his clarification on the funding for his Jan Suraj Abhiyan, Kishor went on to advise the media that he has given the answer about the source of his campaign’s funding, however, if the media is Bihar Bandhu, then they should question Tejashwi Yadav and other RJD-JDU coalition leaders about their fundings.

“Ask them how they get money to celebrate birthdays on chartered planes, ask CM Nitish Kumar from where he receives funding from. From where is Tejashwi Yadav getting funds to run his party? If you make me open my mouth, I have closely work with you also, If I will open my mouth, nobody’s Dhoti and Pyjama will be left,” Prashant Kishor went on to say.

सीएम नीतीश और तेजस्वी पर भड़के प्रशांत किशोर, बोले- ‘मेरा मुंह खुला तो उतर जाएगा धोती-पैजामा’ pic.twitter.com/lqBHjWcTrA — Priya Gandhi (@Priaa2919) January 4, 2023

Notably, Prashant Kishor had recently said that Nitish Kumar should not wait till 2025 to make Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister of Bihar.

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar, Kishor said, “By announcing to contest elections under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar has accepted that he cannot win the election on his own face.”