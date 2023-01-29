Rahul Gandhi unfurls Tricolour at Lal Chowk, Srinagar with his own cutout larger than the Tiranga, netizens say disgusting, disrespectful

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi today unfurled the Indian national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as part of his luxurious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

However, as seen in the above video, Rahul Gandhi’s own cutout was larger and taller than the Indian flag which many felt was disrespectful and disgusting behaviour by a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi.

Netizens were quick to point out the seemingly disrespectful behaviour by Rahul Gandhi.

People pointed out how it is a shame that Rahul Gandhi’s cutout was bigger than the flag.

Some even pointed out how the fact that the Indian National Flag was raised at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar was possible because of PM Modi and HM Shah who abrogated the Article 370 which made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached.

Earlier, at peak of Pakistan backed Islamist terrorism in the valley, there have been instances where the Pakistan flag was unfurled at Lal Chowk and the India national flag was not allowed to be hoisted there.

Even Congress friendly ‘intellectuals’ were upset at the flag hoisting.

Horrible optics by #BharatJodoYatraInJK…Why this huge cutout of Rahul Gandhi as a backdrop to the national flag? And I’m not even getting into the flag hoisting at Lal Chowk because despite his statement the other day about “outsiders” administering J&K, he too is mainstream. https://t.co/yDcVX0P63Z — Farzana Versey (@farzana_versey) January 29, 2023

They were upset how despite claiming ‘outsiders’ were administering J&K, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Indian flag in Srinagar as he too is ‘mainstream’.

Netizens also speculated whether this disrespect for the national anthem was also in violation of the Flag Code.

As per the Flag Code, no other flag or bunting should be placed higher or side by side with the flag. And while it does not specify a larger than the flag cutout, many felt this could also be violating the Flag Code.

Congress had said Rahul Gandhi won’t unfurl Indian National Flag at Lal Chowk as it was ‘RSS agenda’

Earlier this month, AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir and party MP Rajni Patil had said that Gandhi will not hoist India’s national flag at Lal Chowk. She had said that the party believes that the unfurling Tricolour at the Lal Chowk in Kashmir is part of ‘the RSS agenda’. Instead, Gandhi will hoist the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar on January 30, Patil had said.

Alleging that the Congress together with National Conference has utilized Lal Chowk as a symbol of specific ideology since 1947, he added that “even if it wants to unfurl the Tricolour there, it will make uneasy both the National Conference and PDP who are supporting the Rahul Gandhi yatra”.