On 30th January 2023, in Srinagar, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi repeated his story about poor kids for the second time in his Bharat Jodo Yatra but failed to get his own story right. Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that it is because he saw the poor kids shivering in the cold so he gave up wearing a jacket and preferred to wear just a t-shirt during winter. However, Rahul Gandhi has altered the details of his story every time.

In his speech in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi said, “I was feeling cold when I was moving from Kanyakumari. I saw some children. They were poor, they were feeling cold, and they were working as laborers and shivering. Maybe they did not have any food. I thought these kids are not able to wear sweaters and jackets in the cold, so I should not wear a sweater or a jacket.”

#WATCH | Srinagar:Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “…Four children came to me. They were beggars&had no clothes on…I hugged them…They were cold&shivering. Maybe they didn’t have food. I thought that if they’re not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn’t wear the same…” pic.twitter.com/Mo81yWMvho — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Rahul Gandhi added, “There was a person accompanying us who told me not to touch the kids because they are filthy. I told them that these kids are cleaner than you and me.”

Rather than giving any sweaters or shawls to the kids shivering in the cold, Rahul Gandhi’s accomplices were busy highlighting that those kids were filthy. Rahul Gandhi, during his Yatra, was thus accompanied by elitist people who do not consider poor worth touching.

Earlier, on 9th January 2023, Rahul Gandhi told a similar story and said that it took place in Madhya Pradesh. At that time, as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Delhi, he was seen wearing a t-shirt. He said, “They are after my t-shirt. They don’t understand even now. They ask why he is wearing a white t-shirt. Does not he catch any cold? Let me tell you why I wear a t-shirt. Yatra started in Kerala where it was very humid and hot. After that, we reached Madhya Pradesh. At that time it was a little bit cold. We leave at 6 am every day. One day, 3 poor kids came to me. Their shirts were torn. I touched them as they wanted to take a photograph with me. They were girls. I had them on both sides and as soon as I touched them I realized that they were shivering in cold. On that day, I decided that I will wear a t-shirt unless I shiver. I want to give a message to these three girls that if you are shivering, then Rahul Gandhi will also shiver. The day you will wear a sweater, Rahul Gandhi will also wear a sweater.”

#WATCH | When yatra reached MP,it was mildly cold. Three poor children came to me in torn shirts, they were shivering when I held them.That day, I decided until I shiver I will only be wearing t-shirt. When I start shivering & feel cold I would think to wear sweater: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/aCudG8swTQ — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

However, the cold got even the PR campaign pf Rahul Gandhi as he wore a jacket as soon as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir. Also, while repeating the same story in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi was wearing a jacket and a winter cap amidst the snowfall.