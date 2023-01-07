Pakistsan-origin former Bollywood actress and ex-girlfriend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan has made yet again levelled some serious allegations against the actor. In an Instagram post, Somy Ali shared a vintage photograph of hers and claimed that the eight years that she spent in a relationship with Salman Khan were the worst years of her existence.

The former actress alleged that Salman Khan had ‘tons of affairs and flings’ and would leave no opportunity to belittle her. “After having tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid, and dumb,” Somy Ali wrote in her Instagram post.

Furthermore, Somy Ali stated that Salman Khan for a long time did not publicly acknowledge her as his girlfriend, and finally when he did, he often berated her in front of his friends.

Saying that she has no qualms about it, the former actress said that she had multiple affairs while she was in a relationship with Salman Khan which she ‘essentially’ defines as a search for someone who would care for her, love her and not insult her. However, Ali adds that all the men she had affairs with were “simply using her.”

She further highlighted the alleged sexist mindset of Salman Khan saying that after knowing about her affairs with other men, Salman Khan told her that only men can cheat and not women. She concluded her long caption saying that “I had it worst in terms of verbal, sexual, and physical abuse.”

In another Instagram post, this time a video, Somy Ali said that she was ‘provoked’ by Salman Khan to speak out against him as the actor approached Discovery Plus channel to ban her show ‘Fight of Flight’.

“Mr. Khan has provoked me by banning my show, ‘Fight of Flight,’ which enabled us to rescue victims from India. We rescued 82% of the victims who were Indian women. Mr. Salman Khan has hindered this process by approaching Discovery Plus and asking that our show be banned in India. This is why, after 20 years, it took courage for me to speak out in order to save the lives of Indian men, women, children, and members of the LGBTQ community. He took it away from us, which is why I spoke up,” Ali stated in the video.

Answering one of the questions that why she spoke about what happened to her, she urged people to educate themselves about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and why it takes a long time for people to come out of it and be able to speak about what they have been through.

She further sought an apology from the Bollywood actor for his alleged wrongdoings. However, she adds that an “egomaniac and narcissistic individual” like Salman Khan would never do.

“What I want from Mr. Salman Khan is for him to admit what he did to me, including verbal, sexual, and physical abuse. And I want a public apology, which a narcissistic person would never do,” she concluded.