On December 30, anti-Hindu Delhi Riots 2020 accused Umar Khalid surrendered and went back to Tihar jail after attending his sister’s wedding. He was released on interim bail for a week by a Delhi court. Soon after it was revealed that he went back to jail, left-liberals, including Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar and others, glorified him on social media.

Bhaskar, in a tweet, said, “This brave young man is in jail for a speech where he spoke of love and unity and espoused the values of our constitution. After transit bail, here is #UmarKhalid walking back into jail, smiling & resolved despite the injustice! Whatta star!! ‘Voh subah kabhi toh aayegi dost!’”

Source: Twitter

So-called social-political activist Khalida Parveen said, “Their batons and jails could not wipe out the smile. We were determined before. We will show how we got this strength again by raising our voice in Shaheen Bagh.”

Source: Twitter

Filmmaker Onir said, “Hoping that 2023 finds justice for #UmarKhalid … imprisoned for speaking up for the values we all hold as precious. Our constitution, inclusion, love and empathy.”

Source: Twitter

Okhlapost journalist Sahil Razvi said, “Umar Khalid has gone back to jail after attending his sister’s wedding.”

Source: Twitter

An associate of Khalid Jyotsna Bano said, “So sans sensationalism, we lived one week at its fullest! Among a lot of laughter and joy, good food and merriment! We refused to be sad or anxious! We treated this one week, as Umar’s mom said, like a booster dose to fight life ahead as it comes!”

Source: Twitter

Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani said, “The pictures are so beautiful and painful simultaneously! Praying Umar Khalid returns soon to his family and friends. And Sharjeel bhai, Gulfisha, Khalid Bhai, Meeran Haider, and all our political prisoners. InshaAllah. Ameen.”

Source: Twitter

The case against Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid, an alleged student activist, was arrested by the Delhi Police following his role emerged in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots. He, along with others, was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and relative provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for being the masterminds of the riots. Notably, 53 people lost their lives, and 700 were injured during the riots that spurred on the pretext of the Citizen Amendment Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Delhi High Court dismissed Khalid’s bail plea in October last year. It said that prima-facie, the anti-CAA and NRC protests that resulted in the riots, were orchestrated at various meetings he had attended. Though a Delhi Court had acquitted him and one other accused in one of the cases linked to the Delhi Riots 2020, Umar Khalid remained in jail for the connection in other cases.