On January 18, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya refused to comment on the IndiGo controversy and called it a ‘political hitjob’. Deccan Herald quoted him saying, “I will not comment on political hit jobs and glorify them.”

Notably, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also said that apologised for the incident. Deccan Herald also accessed a written statement of a co-passenger who detailed the incident.

As per the co-passenger, Surya was sitting next to the emergency exit. His seat had no armrest. When he stretched out his arm to close the air-conditioner vent, his elbow touched the door, and it came out of the beading. He specifically pointed out that Surya himself did not unhook the entire door. He said, “Realising immediately that the emergency exit was out of its place, Surya alerted the cabin crew. An air hostess took a look at it and informed the captain. We were made to deboard because flight personnel had to conduct safety checks.”

The flight was still on the ground during the incident and it was allowed to take off only after a detailed security check.

Surya then wrote the incident report. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai was also travelling with Surya. The passenger added that the note he wrote was not an apology but an incident report. “It was not a written apology. He wrote down what happened and stated that he was shocked and surprised to see the door move.”

Later, both Surya and Annamalai apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience, the co-passenger said. “Why would Surya endanger his own life and that of others by mischievously opening the emergency exit?”

