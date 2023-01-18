Days after a man named Asim Hussain had claimed that he was assaulted by some men on a train in Moradabad on false charges of theft and also for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Hussain has been arrested for molesting a 20-year-old girl on the train, which had resulted in his beating by fellow passengers. The businessman was arrested on Tuesday after the victim woman reached the Government Railway Police to lodge a complaint against him.

It is notable that the video of Moradabad merchant Asim Hussain being assaulted on the Padmavat Express from Delhi to Pratapgarh went viral on social media, which showed that his shirt was removed and he was beaten by a man using a belt. After the video went viral, he filed a complaint, alleging that he was assaulted on false charges of theft. Hussain had also claimed that he was asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and was assaulted more for refusing to do so.

However, there was a twist in the incident, with the GRP police stating that the mob had beaten Asim Hussain since he had molested a girl on the train, and denied any religious angle to the incident. The police had already detained the two persons who had beaten Hussain but had released them on bail as till then no case was filed by Hussain.

Now, Asim Hussain has been arrested after a complaint was registered by the Shahajahanpur-based 20-year-old girl who was molested by the accused while on the train. The girl said that she along with her brother had boarded the train in Ghaziabad and she was molested by Asim after asking her to sit beside him.

In the complaint, she mentioned that the train was crowded and that there was no place to sit. Her brother was standing near the door and asked her to find a seat inside the coach. Seeing her, Asim Hussain offered her to sit beside him by making some space. But after some time then started to touch her inappropriately, including touching her breasts. When she raised an alarm about it and got up from the seat, fellow passengers noticed what was happening and assaulted Asim. She also added that the accused was not made to chant any slogan by the passengers, as alleged by him.

‘I was standing in the coach when a Mullah with a beard sitting in a nearby seat made space and invited me to sit beside him. During the journey, the 40-45-year-old Mullah started to molest me, and slowly increasing his activities started to hold my chest. I was scared due to these activities of the Mullah and started to cry, when two youths sitting in the upper berth on the front saw this,’ the girl said in her complaint. She added that after the passengers saw the incident, the fight started. The girl also said that Asim Hussain was not asked to chant any slogan, as he is alleging.

Complaint registered by the girl

The GRP also confirmed that the claims of pushing Asim Hussain to scream religious slogans were a lie. According to the police, the woman left Ghaziabad with her brother and was sexually assaulted by Asim on the way. The girl hails from Shahajahanpur but currently stays in Noida with her family.

The incident happened on January 12. The accused had alleged that when he was travelling on Padmawat Express, 8-10 people started to cause disturbances, and suddenly someone shouted ‘ye Mulla chor hai’ (this Mulla is a thief). Talking to reporters, Hussain then alleged he was beaten by a group of people, his beard was pulled, and that he was asked to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Also, AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress lawmaker Imran Pratapgarhi uploaded Hussain’s video, saying that a Muslim businessman was assaulted for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. However, after probing the incident, Railway Police said that there was no religious angle behind the incident, and Asim Hussain was beaten on the train on the allegation of molesting women. Police also denied the charge that he was beaten for not chanting Jai Shri Ram.

According to the police, two youths seated in front were monitoring Hussain’s conduct, and they thrashed Asim. Asim also apologized during this time. A day after the incident, he went to the Moradabad GRP police station with AIMIM workers and filed a complaint of assault for not shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He also accused all his money was taken away.

The Police had dismissed the earlier case filed against the unidentified persons who thrashed the accused for molesting a girl after following relevant procedure. At present, the case has been registered against Asim Hussain based on the complaint filed by the victim woman and the accused has been arrested.