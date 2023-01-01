On Saturday (December 31), the Islamist terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) challenged the sovereignty of the Pakistani State and declared the formation of its new parallel government for the country.

TTP has now announced its own Cabinet of Ministers, ranging from Defence to Education. Reportedly, the terror organisation has ministries for political affairs, fatwas, Intelligence, and even construction.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (#TTP) announces its government with full cabinet. Directly challanging Pakistan’s sovereignty, TTP announced its new appointments dividing the outfit into various ministries, such as defence, judiciary, information, political affairs, economic affairs. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 1, 2023

Moreover, TTP has divided areas in its loose control into two zones – North (includes Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, and Gilgit-Baltistan) and South (includes Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Kohat)

Reportedly, the Ministry of Defence of the TTP is now led by a US-designated terrorist, Mufti Muzahim. The terror outfit also has a squadron of suicide bombers called the ‘Special Istishadi Force.’

رسمي اعلاميه •• د تحريک TTP وزارتونه و ولايتونو اميران 2023 کال لپاره وټاکل شو



For 2023, TTP has Announced its Ministers, Ameers, Governors & Cabinet for Wilayat Bannu, Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand & more.@bsarwary @WaisBarakzai @TajudenSoroush @RifatOrakzai pic.twitter.com/0dKNu835hz — نورزي (@Noorzay__) December 31, 2022

According to Pakistan’s ‘real’ Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists have a numerical strength of 7,000 to 10,000 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and are accompanied by an additional 25,000 family members.

“The biggest reason for this is the failure of [the] Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Counter Terrorism Department […] It is their job to stop it,” Rana Sanaullah told Dawn News, adding that they are bolstered by the success of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

“The KP government needs to inform the federal government about the law and order in the province — the counter-terrorism department is in perils and the police are demoralised — and ask what help the Centre can extend and it is ready to assist them,” he had said.

“We held two meetings in Islamabad where the chief minister was invited but the latter didn’t show up as he was planning to mount on the capital [for a long march] and was not allowed by party chief Imran Khan,” Sanaullah further emphasised.

TTP attacked defense establishments in Pakistan 148 times

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with its supporters has attacked defense establishments in Pakistan 148 times within a year. And the success of the Taliban in Afghanistan has given these terror attacks by TTP a boost. But the central government seems reluctant to take action against them, Khaama Press reported.

The TTP in 2021 has conducted hundreds of terror attacks on the police and even on the army headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta in the Balochistan region. The Khaama Press article quoted unconfirmed reports which said that other militant groups have joined forces with the TTP to expand their terrorist operation in tribal areas of the country.