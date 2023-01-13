Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘I have killed Rahul Gandhi’ statement during a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (BJY) press conference at Samana, Haryana on January 8 elicited humourous responses including one from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Taking a swipe at the Congress scion’s remark, Owaisi asked, “If Rahul Gandhi has been killed,” who has been walking around in the Bharat Jodo Yatra… a Jinn?

Owaisi’s remark came while he was addressing a public meeting ‘Jalsa Halat-e-Hazra’ in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad on January 12, Thursday.

Around 1 hour and 7 minutes into the speech, the AIMIM chairman mocked Rahul Gandhi for making such ludicrous remarks at the age of 52. He stated that the senior Congress leader, who is 52 years old has said, “‘I killed Rahul Gandhi’.

Mocking Rahul Gandhi for saying that he has killed Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi asked, ‘if you have killed yourself, who are you, a Jinn?’ Owaisi said that if he had made the same comment, people would have said that he has drunk too much, or he might have had a seizure. But people are applauding Rahul Gandhi, and the media is glorifying him, Owaisi added.

Further mocking the Congress scion for saying that those who wear sweaters are afraid of cold, Owaisi appeared to make a startled expression, saying, “he is fifty years old and says he does not feel cold. Even the impoverished living on the streets are stunned by Rahul Gandhi’s ludicrous statement, said Owaisi.

Rahul Gandhi says he has killed Rahul Gandhi and the person we see is not Rahul Gandhi

Here it becomes important to recall that on January 8, during a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (BJY) press conference at Samana, Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had killed ‘Rahul Gandhi’ and the person we see is not ‘Rahul Gandhi’. During the QA session at the press conference, TV journalist Pradeep asked him if he believed that BJY helped in changing his image. In reply to his query, Gandhi said he had “killed” Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi said, “Rahul Gandhi is in your head. I have killed him. He does not exist anymore. He is not in my mind. He is gone. Gone. The person you are seeing is not Rahul Gandhi. You are seeing him. You did not understand. Read Hindu Dharma a little. Read about Shiv Ji. You will understand. Do not get confused. Do not get confused. Rahul Gandhi is in your head. He does not exist in my head. Rahul Gandhi is in BJP’s head. He does not exist in my head. Why are you so confused? I do not care about the image. I do not have an interest in the image. You can keep the image you like. It concerns you, not me. I do not care. I want to do my work. Why are you so confused?”

‘Those who are afraid of winter wear sweaters’

Another gem the Congress scion came up with during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, was when he claimed that those who wear woollen clothes in winter are afraid of cold. Speaking to reporters earlier last year, Rahul Gandhi said those who wear sweaters are afraid of cold. His statement was in respect to a media query over why is he in a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra even as a cold wave swept northern India.

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

“I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of cold. I will wear a sweater once I start feeling cold,” Rahul Gandhi said, alluding that people who wear sweaters are afraid of facing the cold and not because sweaters keep people warm in winter and help them protect against the cold, fevers and diseases.

Rahul Gandhi has been famous for making incoherent statements and silly gaffes. Here is a collection of his ‘pearls of wisdom’ from the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, which can be described as an assault on our common sense, to say the least.