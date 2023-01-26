Thursday, January 26, 2023
Scenes from Ramayana and 3-day Deepotsav in Ayodhya showcased in Uttar Pradesh tableau for 2023 Republic Day parade

The tableau featured Lord Ram and Goddess Sita being welcomed by the people of Ayodhya on their return from 14 years of exile.

Jhankar Mohta
Tableau of Uttar Pradesh during the 74th Republic Day parade depicted Lord Ram and Goddess Sita and the Ayodhya Deepotsav
Scenes from the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and the three-day Deepotsav celebrated in Ayodhya last year were chosen as the main themes for Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, which rolled down the Kartavya Path in New Delhi during the 74th Republic Day parade today (Thursday, January 26, 2023).

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022, celebrated on the eve of Diwali, had set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 15 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu River in Uttar Pradesh.

The tableau also featured Lord Ram and Goddess Sita being welcomed by the people of Ayodhya on their return from 14 years of exile.

According to the theme, the tableau featured a big idol of guru Vashishtha, Lord Ram’s family Guru, in the front. It also included a giant replica of a lamp, symbolising the end of ignorance and the spread of the light of knowledge. The central section depicted Ayodhya in all its splendour, ready to welcome Lord Ram after a 14-year exile.

Image source: Social News XYZ

The tableau’s rear part was dedicated to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, brother Laxman, and their army arriving in Ayodhya in their Pushpak Viman. The joy and festivity that reigned in Ayodhya upon the return of Ram, Laxman, and Sita were replicated. The tableau also featured Lord Ram’s brother Bharat seated alongside other relatives. In addition, Deepotsav at Ram ki Paidi, Saryu Ghat, and other locations were depicted on either side of the tableau.

Image source; ANI
Image source: ANI

“The grand and unique Deepotsav of Ayodhya is a sincere and pious effort to send the divine message of a harmonious society of Ram Rajya to the world and the humanity at large”, the description of the theme and design of the tableau that was sent to the central government committee in Delhi that screens tableaux for the parade had read.

Notably, this is the second time in three years that Ayodhya has figured as UP’s theme at the Republic Day parade. During the ceremonial Republic Day parade in 2021, the state’s tableau depicted Ayodhya’s heritage. The bedecked tableau was fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model was on the rear side. The theme ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’ at the time, featured visuals of Shri Ram and the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi. This was selected as the best tableau in the 2021 parade.

Interestingly, last year’s Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh, which had Kashi Vishwanath Dham as the theme was also selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/UTs which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh’s 2022 Republic Day Tableau depicting the Kashi Viswanath Dham

“Our Ayodhya tableau of 2021, which was centred around the upcoming Ram temple and tableau of 2022 that depicted the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Varanasi, had evoked unprecedented response from many among the spectators when they stood up and bowed to the tableau,” a senior UP government officer associated with the theme and planning of state’s tableaux had said. He added that since the last two years, the UP tableaus (Ayodhya theme: 2021, Kashi corridor, 2022) had been winning first prize.

Meanwhile, this year, a total of 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments, depicting India’s diverse culture and economic and social progress were part of the parade on the Kartavya Path this year. Haryana chose the Bhagavad Gita as its inspiration for this year’s Republic Day tableau with a huge model of a chariot pulled by four horses being its main attraction. The front part of the tableau depicted Lord Krishna in his ‘Virat Swaroop.’

For the first time, Kartavya Path witnessed the 21-gun salute given to President Droupadi Murmu during the parade with 105mm Indian field guns, replacing the British-made 25-pounder guns.

In addition, the marching contingent included three women and six Agniveers. For the first time, an Egyptian Army unit marched in the R-day parade today. The Egyptian military contingent is represented by 144 men in the parade. Military assets created in India were shown during the parade, demonstrating the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

