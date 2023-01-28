Tensions gripped several cities and towns across Bihar and Jharkhand after Saraswati idol immersion witnessed vandalism, violence, and stone-pelting.

As per reports, violence took place in Patna, Saharsa, Nalanda and other regions in Bihar during the immersion of the Saraswati idol.

Earlier yesterday, a firing incident took place during the Saraswati Puja idol immersion procession near Gandhi Maidan in the capital Patna. A young man died of a bullet injury. The incident took place after a stampede broke out between gate number four and five of Gandhi Maidan during the Saraswati Idol immersion.

The police later said they had scoured through CCTV footage and identified the man responsible for firing in the crowd. The accused will soon be arrested, said a senior Patna Police officer.

Similarly, Jharkhand, too, witnessed violence and vandalism as anti-social elements attacked devotees participating in the Saraswati Idol immersion procession.

Officials announced that Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in a village in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Saturday following an incident of stone-throwing that injured two police officers during a Saraswati idol immersion procession.

The incident occurred in Dokadih village on Friday evening when a community blocked the procession’s path. When police tried to resolve the situation, the crowd pelted stones and injured four officers. Police then fired into the air to disperse the crowd, according to a police officer.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz stated to PTI that the attack on police was likely premeditated by anti-social elements, resulting in two officers being injured. The suspects are being identified and face severe consequences. The situation is stable and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the village.

The recurrence of attacks during Saraswati immersion

Significantly, Jamtara also saw a scuffle between the Hindu and Muslim communities last year during the Saraswati Visarjan. Some local Muslims had reportedly stopped the procession of Saraswati Murti Visarjan in Firkoria village, Karmatand Police Station area, Jamtara, leading to tensions between the two communities. The locals informed the police, which deployed a large contingent of law enforcement officials to clear the path for the procession.

Violence during Saraswati Puja and Murti Visarjan, especially in Bihar and Jharkhand, has become alarmingly common in the past few years. In February 2022, violence erupted in different parts of Jharkhand during Saraswati Puja and Moorti Visarjan. A minor lost his life in Naitand village, Hazaribagh, eight people got injured as Muslims stopped the Saraswati Visarjan procession that was allowed only after the police’s intervention.

Markachao in Jharkhand was similarly in the grips of violence last year when a Muslim mob attacked a Saraswati Visarjan procession. As per reports, the violence erupted when members of the Muslim community objected to overplaying DJ during the procession. Eight people, including a child, were injured during the violence. The police said the situation was under control.