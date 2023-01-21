Sunday, January 22, 2023
Did Vice India use the image of a “pure vegetarian” restaurant in the Islamic country UAE to shame Indians for casteism?

In their caption of the photo, Vice wrote, "Do eateries need to promote being #pureveg and, by doing so, do they uphold #casteist ideas and practices?"

Image Source: Vice
On Friday, January 20, Vice India shared a photo of a “pure vegetarian” restaurant and tried to shame Indians for casteism over it. In their caption of the photo, Vice wrote, “Do eateries need to promote being #pureveg and, by doing so, do they uphold #casteist ideas and practices?”

In an attempt to ‘monkey balance’, and ensure that they don’t get targeted for insulting Hindu faith, or even vegetarians, Vice added- “Or is the word “pure” most likely just a replacement for the word “only”? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments”.

It was a tweet clearly meant to call vegetarians casteists and equate vegetarianism to casteism, and attack Hinduism, and that is quite routine online, but here is the kicker, the restaurant in question is in an Islamic country!

OpIndia did a reverse image search of the restaurant in question and discovered that it is actually located in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as Islamic a country as they come.

If you are in Abu Dhabi, you can order from this restaurant here on Zomato, and if you want to physically go and visit the place, you can go here.

It is highly unlikely that Vice will now attack UAE for promoting casteism, but it can always use restaurants from UAE to guilt trip Indians for promoting casteism.

Searched termsVice India; Vice casteism
