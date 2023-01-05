On Thursday, January 5, a video went viral wherein a man named Zakir, a resident of Bihar, was caught by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) marshal after he allegedly flashed his private part at a female passenger on a bus in Delhi.

Popular Twitter user named Ashwini Shrivastava was the first to highlight the matter on social media as he posted a video of the incident on his Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Breaking News: A man named Zakir caught by DTC Bus Marshal, Delhi, while he was flashing his private part to a woman passenger. pic.twitter.com/JTWtamO313 — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 4, 2023

In the video, which has now gone viral, the DTC marshal can be heard confronting the accused after the woman passenger narrates her ordeal. The accused, who pretends to cry after being caught, identifies himself as Zakir, a resident of Bihar. He reveals that he currently stays in Rajouri Garden and works in the Vijay Vihar area in the national capital.

The DTC marshal then introduces himself and gives out the details of the incident. He also says in the video that he called the police and appropriate action will be taken by them.

This is not the first time such a disgusting incident has come to light. Last month, a man was arrested for allegedly flashing his private parts inside the Vishweshwar Mahadev temple in Prakash Nagar in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was identified as Wasim. The incident of the man doing obscene acts in the temple was recorded in the CCTV footage. Wasim was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage after receiving a complaint about the obscene act. He has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).