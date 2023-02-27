Reacting to the killing of Umesh Pal in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, BSP party supremo Mayawati said the wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed would be expelled from the party if she is found guilty of the murder. The former UP CM also called Atiq Ahmed a product of the Samajwadi Party.

The Prayagraj Police have emphasized Atiq Ahmed’s association with the homicide of Umesh Pal, given that his two sons were apprehended in connection with the case. This occurred subsequent to the shooting of Umesh Pal on Friday evening by unidentified attackers at his home in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a string of tweets, Mayawati said her party has taken note of the reports of the FIR filed against the former MP and five-times, Shaista Parveen, the wife of the mafia-turned-politician, and their two sons in the murder of Umesh Pal and his attacker.

“Information has also been published about the registration of an FIR against Atiq Ahmed’s son and his wife in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his gunner, an important witness in Raju Pal’s murder case that took place years ago in Prayagraj,” Mayawati tweeted.

2.बीएसपी ने इसका गम्भीरता से संज्ञान लेते हुये यह निर्णय लिया है कि इस मामले की चल रही जाँच में, इनके दोषी साबित होते ही फिर श्रीमति शाइस्ता परवीन, पत्नी अतीक अहमद, को पार्टी से जरूर निष्कासित कर दिया जायेगा। 2/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 27, 2023

Promising the expulsion of Parveen on proven guilty, Mayawati tweeted, “Taking serious cognizance of this, BSP has decided that Mrs Shaista Parveen, wife of Atiq Ahmed, will be expelled from the party as soon as they are proven guilty in the ongoing investigation of this matter.

“It is a well-known fact that Atiq Ahmed is a Samajwadi Party product and he was MP and MLA from that party. Also, Raju Pal’s wife too has switched over from the BSP to the SP, the party she had been calling the main culprit,” she further tweeted.

4. इसके साथ ही, यह भी विदित है कि किसी भी अपराध की सजा, बीएसपी द्वारा, उनके परिवार व समाज के किसी भी निर्दाेष व्यक्ति को नहीं दी जाती है, किन्तु यह भी सच है कि पार्टी किसी भी जाति व धर्म के आपराधिक तत्व को बढ़ावा भी नहीं देती है। 4/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 27, 2023

The BSP chief further claimed that BSP neither inflicts punishment for crimes on innocent people nor encourages criminal elements based on caste and religion.

Umesh Pal murder case, police identify Atiq Ahmed’s son as one of the accused

Earlier yesterday, Uttar Pradesh police gained major success in the investigation of the Umesh Pal murder case, as they identified four attackers who killed Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal on Friday, after analyzing the CCTV footage of the incident.

Among the four assailants were mafia and former MP Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim, Arman, and Mohammed Ghulam. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar and ADG STF Amrit Abhijat have camped in Prayagraj. It is being said that seven people were involved in the attack on Umesh Pal, out of which four have been identified so far. Out of the four identified attackers, three have been arrested.

This comes after Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was fatally shot on Friday evening at his home in Prayagraj. Raju Pal had been elected to the Allahabad (West) assembly seat in his first electoral campaign, defeating Khalid Azim, the younger brother of former MP Atiq Ahmed. Months later, Raju Pal was murdered. The prime suspects in the Raju Pal murder case are Atiq Ahmed, his brother, and former MLA Ashraf. All three accused individuals are currently lodged in jail.

After analyzing the CCTV footage, the police have reported that the attackers arrived at the scene in both a car and a motorcycle. The police have also stated that the assailants were pursuing Umesh Pal’s vehicle and had crude explosive devices in their possession. In one of the video clips obtained, an individual can be seen removing a bomb from their bag and throwing it at Umesh Pal. The police said additional men used improvised explosive devices during the attack, resulting in a cloud of smoke and inciting panic and disorder. Umesh Pal was quickly transported to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries.