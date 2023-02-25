In a bizarre incident, a Bangladeshi youth has alleged that he was held hostage by a family in Assam in exchange of ransom, and he was released after two weeks only after his family sent the money. The man named Alomgir Hussen also said that although he came on a valid visa and passport to India, he was given a fake Indian voter photo ID card before he had arrived.

Alomgir Hussen has alleged that he had met the youth named Ajmal Hussain Bablu from Rupahihat in Nagaon district in Assam through Facebook, and they had developed a friendship. Ajmal had also introduced Alomgir to his mother through social media, and they used to talk often. Ajmal’s mother called Alomgir her son, and Ajmal had also started to call him his brother.

Consequently, Ajmal and his mother invited Alomgir to their home in Assam, and accordingly the Bangladeshi youth planned a trip. He arrived in Assam on a valid visa and reached Ajmal’s house at Sapat Kara village in Rupahihat some time ago. Before he arrived, Ajmal had sent him a fake Voter Photo Identity card, bearing the name Ajaman Hussain and a photo of Alomgir.

The fake voter ID card

However, after that, the family locked him in a room and kept him hostage for 14 days. Alomgir has alleged that he was tortured by the family, and demanded a large sum of money in exchange of his release. Finding no other way, he contacted his family in Bangladesh and narrated the entire incident. The family sent Taka 4 lakh 10 thousand, valued around Rs 3 lakh, after which he was released.

Alomgir added that after his release he narrated the incident to the villages, and all the villagers know about it. He also gave detailed addresses and names of all the family members in a social media post. He also posted a video narrating the incident.

He said that he had arrived in India via road through the Bangladesh-Meghalaya border, and had reached Jorabat near Guwahati. Ajmal’s mother arrived in a car to pick him up from Jorabat and took him to Rupahihat in the Nagaon district. While the first three days went normally, they locked him up on the fourth day and asked him to bring money from Bangladesh. They threatened to kill him if the money is not paid.

They asked him to contact his parents over the phone, and accordingly, they sent the ransom money.

After he was released, Alomgir Hussen lodged a complaint with Rupahihat Police. He has approached Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarmad and DGP GP Singh seeking justice. The police have registered a case after the matter came to light, but the accused Ajmal has fled.

The statement of Alomgir that he was given a fake voter ID by Ajmal has also raised concern, as it proves how easy it is for illegal immigrants to fake voter ID cards after entering India. Police is also looking into this angle and are looking for the people who provided the fake document.