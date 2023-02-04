A Muslim girl, Saba, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has married a Hindu man and reverted to Hinduism. After adopting the Hindu religion, Saba named herself Soni and married her Hindu boyfriend Ankur Deval in Bareilly’s Agastya Muni Ashram as per Hindu rituals on Friday, February 3.

Notably, the girl’s father filed a kidnapping case against Ankur Deval and his family on Wednesday (February 1) after Saba left her residence for the sake of her love. Saba’s father described her as 16 years old in the complaint, although Saba is a 21-year-old adult. He accused Ankur and his family of kidnapping and luring his ‘minor’ daughter, converting her to Hinduism, and marrying Ankur.

Newlywed Saba, in response to her father’s accusations, stated that her interfaith marriage was not forced on her. She stated that she is an adult who has made the decision to marry the person she wants of her own independent volition and she requested that the police not harass Ankur’s friends or family members over phony allegations filed by her family. Saba appealed for police protection for her and her husband claiming a threat to their lives from her family members.

She went on to say that she has immense respect for the Hindu religion because there is no concept of triple talaq in Hinduism. She further said that she loves worshipping Hindu deities. Saba added that she wants to spend the rest of her life with her husband. Saba also implored her family and the police not to bother or harass her in-laws or husband in any way.

How did the Bareilly couple come together?

Ankur Deval, a resident of Bareilly’s Visharatganj police station area, is a garment trader. A Muslim businessman, who also sold clothes in the same market, frequented Ankur’s shop with his daughter Saba. Ankur Deval met Saba approximately 6 years ago and their friendship grew into love. Following that, they decided to marry each other. However, a religious barrier appeared in the midst of love. Saba and Ankur both urged their families to arrange their marriage, but Saba’s father refused.

On Wednesday, February 1, Saba left home to marry Ankur. The duo went to Bareilly’s Agastya Muni Ashram where Saba adopted Hinduism. After that, Acharya Pandit KK Shankhadhar solemnized her marriage with Ankur as per Hindu Vedic rituals and customs. Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi, who was also present during the ceremony, blessed the newlywed couple and assured them of protection.