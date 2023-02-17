Ever since billionaire and controversial financier George Soros said that the Narendra Modi government will be weakened by the woes of Adani, opening the door to a “democratic revival” in the country, a political war of words has erupted.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congres party cannot distance itself from the controversial statement by Soros saying that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Praveen Chakravarty has tweeted Soros’s statement. This comes after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh desperately tried to distance Congress from Soros’s statement.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “Jairam, Since you love movie titles – how is this one? “yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” or “Ham Saath Saath Hai” Suits you well on this closet relation between Congress & Soros – for ref see Praveen Chakravarty tweet. Congress ka haath hamesha desh virodhiyon ke saath kyu?.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Praveen Chakravarty in a tweet shared a news article on the recent statement by George Soros and wrote, “Modi may dodge answering questions about Adani in Parliament and in India but he cannot escape from foreign investors – George Soros.”

Who is Praveen Chakravarty?

Praveen Chakravarty was the Data Analytics head of the Indian National Congress and was a close aide of the party leader Rahul Gandhi. He was actively associated with Rahul Gandhi during the run-up to the 2019 general elections and many reports indicated that the Rafale bogey, which Rahul Gandhi invested a lot of political capital on, was his idea.

Congress tried damage control after Soros statement

This comes after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh rushed to do the usual ‘damage control’ and tried to distance his party from the controversy.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh asserted that the ‘democratic revival in India depends entirely on Congress, the opposition and the electoral process.’

“Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes”, Ramesh tweeted.

It is notable here that in a recent talk, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism after claiming that the latter has a good relationship with Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined,” Soros said. He made the contentious remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards,” the American billionaire alleged.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” Soros said.

Subsequently, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted controversial investor George Soros for saying that the Adani Group issue will seriously undermine Modi’s hold on India’s federal government.

On February 17, Smriti Irani held a press conference and said, “The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is recognized as an economic war criminal, has now stated his wish to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges his bets against several nations, has now made clear his ill intentions with regard to India’s democratic processes.

Soros is widely accused of leading efforts to overthrow governments in developing nations through his “Open Society Foundation,” which funds a huge network of political and legal NGOs, activists, and civil rights organizations working against governments deemed ‘unfavourable’ by Western powers.