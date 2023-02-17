On Friday, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani slammed controversial financier George Soros for claiming that the Adani Group dispute would significantly weaken Modi’s grip on India’s federal government.

Holding a press conference on February 17, the leader said, “The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is designated as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries has now declared his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India.”

“George Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful. It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant,” she said.

Smriti Irani continued by saying that the imperialist intentions of the businessman who seeks to demonise our democracy have come to the fore at a time when India has risen to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and when India receives gratitude from global leaders like the Presidents of the USA and France, and the PM of England for enabling employment not only in India but also in these three nations.

“Today, as a citizen, I call upon every individual, organisation, and society to denounce the intention of this individual who is seeking to weaken our democratic interests for his personal gains,” she added.

Smriti Irani further stated that those whom Soros considers pliable need to be aware that India has already thwarted imperialistic plans and will do so again. “In India, democracy has and will continue to triumph. These attempts to weaken Indian democracy will be addressed with the might of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she stated.

The Minister called Soros’ remark a declaration to destroy India’s democratic processes and reiterated that war was being mounted against India and PM Modi. On February 16, Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros accused PM, Modi of crony capitalism, after claiming that the latter has a good relationship with Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

“Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined,” Soros said. He made the contentious remarks at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards,” the American billionaire alleged.

Soros further accused the Indian Prime Minister of being complicit in the supposed ‘misdealings’ of the Adani Group. He also claimed that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’. Soros also alleged that so-called anti-Muslim violence in India has spearheaded the ‘meteoric rise’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is after US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research published a 32,000-word report, accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and use of tax havens.

The Adani Group trashed the Hindenburg Research report as a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations”. On January 29, the Indian conglomerate slammed Hindenburg Research with a 413-page report, dismissing allegations levelled by the latter.

George Soros is the world’s 253rd wealthiest person and has a net worth of $8.5 billion. Through his Open Society Foundation, Soros has made great strides in creating disorder within India. By actively supporting anti-Indian groups working inside India, Soros’ left-wing international organisation has started to extend its roots across the nation under the guise of doing charitable works.

In the last few decades, George Soros has time and again has shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him comprising of NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc.

In January 2020, he also committed $1 billion to start a global university to ‘fight nationalists’ and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization. While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros pledged to fund a university project to battle the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly ruled by ‘would-be and actual dictators’ and climate change.

Soros also claimed back then that the ‘biggest and most frightening setback’ was in India, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating a Hindu nationalist state.