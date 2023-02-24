Violence returned to Civic centre in Delhi on Friday evening two days after BJP and AAP councillors engaged in a physical fight for an entire night. During the election of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), fights broke out again between the members of AAP and BJP.

The ruckus started after mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid, which caused BJP to win only 2 seats instead of 3. According to BJP, the vote was cancelled by the mayor it was found that BJP is winning 3 seats in the 6-member standing committee of the MCD, and after that the AAP leaders started a ruckus. On the other hand, AAP alleges that BJP started the fight after sensing that they are losing the polls.

After the ruckus, the proceedings of the house were adjourned, and the standing committee election has been rescheduled on 27 February.

VIDEO | A councillor collapses as the ruckus continues in the MCD House. pic.twitter.com/aSDB5S4tfA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2023

BJP has alleged that AAP MLA Atishi Marlena instigated the fight, and have decided to lodge a complaint against her. On the other hand, AAP has alleged that BJP started the fight. Atishi Marlena alleged that BJP leaders created a ruckus after realising that they were losing during the counting of the standing committee election. “The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by the BJP male member,” she alleged.

Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. Standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing & they created ruckus. The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by the BJP male member: AAP leader Atishi on ruckus in Civic Centre pic.twitter.com/MmgeG7Dg5j — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

“What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars,” she further said.

But BJP leaders are sharing an video clip to claim that it was Atishi who instructed other AAP leaders to start the ruckus. In the video, Atishi is seen talking, and immediately after that a fight breaks out.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, ‘Atishi told and AAP women councillors start to fight,’ sharing the video clip.

आतिशी ने बोला और AAP की महिला पार्षद ने मारपीट शुरू कर दी watch:



pic.twitter.com/RAAsnUKbuM — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 24, 2023

Talking to CNN News 18, Kapil Mishra said that the video makes it clear that Atishi called the women councillors and instigated them to attack BJP councillors. He said that everyone involved in the physical fights in the last couple of days should be identified and punished.

Former Delhi mayor and BJP leader Aarti Mehra also alleged that Atishi is responsible for the fight. She said that BJP will go to court to take legal action against her. “I can show video where Atishi is seen giving directions to create ruckus. Strong action will be taken. We will fight against these goons,” she said.

According to BJP leaders, the AAP leaders started the ruckus after realising that BJP has won three of the six seats in the standing committee. They are alleging that the mayor tried to declare one vote invalid to prevent BJP from having 3 members in the committee, as AAP wants to have majority in the committee that decides the fundings of the corporation.

VIDEO | "Delhi mayor tried to declare one vote invalid when she realised the BJP won three out of six seats in the standing committee. The AAP member created ruckus as they wanted to win four seats in the committee," claims a BJP councillor after the fresh brawl in the MCD House. pic.twitter.com/yVhxYhOhDq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2023

BJP councillors also said that they were unofficially informed that BJP has won 3 seats, after which the ruckus was started. “We are unofficially informed that the BJP has won three seats in the standing committee. Still, the Delhi mayor is not accepting the technical team’s decision,” one BJP Councillor said.