Friday, February 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRuckus returns to MCD elections in Delhi, BJP to lodge a complaint against Atishi...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ruckus returns to MCD elections in Delhi, BJP to lodge a complaint against Atishi Marlena alleging she instigated AAP leaders to start the fight

The ruckus started after mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid, which caused BJP to win only 2 seats instead of 3 in the 6-member standing committee of the MCD

OpIndia Staff
Ruckus during MCD elections
12

Violence returned to Civic centre in Delhi on Friday evening two days after BJP and AAP councillors engaged in a physical fight for an entire night. During the election of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), fights broke out again between the members of AAP and BJP.

The ruckus started after mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid, which caused BJP to win only 2 seats instead of 3. According to BJP, the vote was cancelled by the mayor it was found that BJP is winning 3 seats in the 6-member standing committee of the MCD, and after that the AAP leaders started a ruckus. On the other hand, AAP alleges that BJP started the fight after sensing that they are losing the polls.

After the ruckus, the proceedings of the house were adjourned, and the standing committee election has been rescheduled on 27 February.

BJP has alleged that AAP MLA Atishi Marlena instigated the fight, and have decided to lodge a complaint against her. On the other hand, AAP has alleged that BJP started the fight. Atishi Marlena alleged that BJP leaders created a ruckus after realising that they were losing during the counting of the standing committee election. “The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by the BJP male member,” she alleged.

“What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars,” she further said.

But BJP leaders are sharing an video clip to claim that it was Atishi who instructed other AAP leaders to start the ruckus. In the video, Atishi is seen talking, and immediately after that a fight breaks out.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, ‘Atishi told and AAP women councillors start to fight,’ sharing the video clip.

Talking to CNN News 18, Kapil Mishra said that the video makes it clear that Atishi called the women councillors and instigated them to attack BJP councillors. He said that everyone involved in the physical fights in the last couple of days should be identified and punished.

Former Delhi mayor and BJP leader Aarti Mehra also alleged that Atishi is responsible for the fight. She said that BJP will go to court to take legal action against her. “I can show video where Atishi is seen giving directions to create ruckus. Strong action will be taken. We will fight against these goons,” she said.

According to BJP leaders, the AAP leaders started the ruckus after realising that BJP has won three of the six seats in the standing committee. They are alleging that the mayor tried to declare one vote invalid to prevent BJP from having 3 members in the committee, as AAP wants to have majority in the committee that decides the fundings of the corporation.

BJP councillors also said that they were unofficially informed that BJP has won 3 seats, after which the ruckus was started. “We are unofficially informed that the BJP has won three seats in the standing committee. Still, the Delhi mayor is not accepting the technical team’s decision,” one BJP Councillor said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,594FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com