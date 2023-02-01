38,000 teachers and staff to be recruited for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.4 lakh tribal students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech for the financial year 2023-24, focused on the education sector and announced a host of important measures for the sector.

In her budget speech, she said that the Centre will recruit 38,000 teachers and support staff for the 740 model Eklavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.4 lakh tribal students. She also announced the 157 new nursing colleges will be set up across the country to give a boost to the health sector.

She also focussed on the training of teachers and said that teachers’ training will be reenvisioned through innovative pedagogy, curriculum transaction, continuous professional development dipstick survey and iCT implementation.

“A national digital library for Children and adolescents will be created to facilitate the availability of quality books across geographies, languages genres and levels, and device-agnostic accessibility. States will be urged to set up physical libraries at Panchayat and all levels to provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources,” said the Finance Minister.

To build a culture of reading and to make up for pandemic time learning loss, the National Book Trust, the Children’s Book Trust, and other sources will be encouraged to provide books and other material in regional languages, and in English to these physical libraries

The minister also said that a dedicated multidisciplinary course on medical devices will be supported in the institutions to ensure the availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies and high-end manufacturing and research.

A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals will be introduced.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikash Yojana 4.0 will be launched soon, said the Finance Minister.

In the PM Kaushal Vikaas Yoajna 4.0, industry partnership, an alignment of courses with needs of industry will be emphasised.

The scheme will also cover new age courses for industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics IoT, 3D printing drones and other soft skills to skill youth for international opportunities, 30 skill India international centres will be set up across different states, said the Finance minister.

30 Skill India International Centres will be created to provide skills for foreign employment.

