Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati has landed in legal trouble as a case has been filed against him and his father in a land dispute case. According to reports, a businessman named Pramod Kumar filed the case against Rana Daggubati and his father Suresh Babu at Hyderabad’s Nampally court, alleging that they used goons to evict him from a plot which is under dispute. The case involves a prime property in the Film Nagar in Hyderabad.

The court summoned the duo after Pramod Kumar approached the court against the Bahubali fame actor and his producer father accusing them of threatening him to vacate the land that he had leased from the actor’s father in Hyderabad’s film nagar area. The court has asked them to appear in court on May 1 for a hearing of the case.

A case has been filed against #RanaDaggubati and his father #SureshBabu in an alleged land-grabbing case.https://t.co/sBfVzhHA4H — News18 Showsha (@News18Showsha) February 11, 2023

According to the reports, the concerned plot at Filmnagar Road No. 1 in Sheikpet Mandal Survey was purchased by Suresh Babu from film actress Madhavi. The plot is located next to another plot owned by superstar Venkatesh, Suresh Babu’s younger brother. Suresh Babu’s family leased the plot to Pramod Kumar in 2014 for setting up a hotel.

The lease expired in 2018, and after that, Suresh Babu’s family agreed to sell the plot to Pramod Kumar for ₹18 crore. Pramod Kumar paid ₹5 crore as the first instalment of the payment, and a sale deed was executed.

While the paperwork for the deal was being done, the landowners allegedly found a different buyer who was willing to pay a higher price for the prime property. Due to this, they returned the ₹5 crore taken from Pramod Kumar. They also asked him to vacate the plot, as it will be sold to a different buyer.

Pramod Kumar refused to vacate and moved court against Rana Daggubati and his father alleging that they didn’t transfer the plot to him even after taking ₹5 crore in advance and signing a sale deed. In the meanwhile, the landowners also filed a different case against Kumar, for not vacating the plot even after the expiry of the land.

Apart from these two cases, there are three more cases regarding the plot pending in courts. Due to multiple litigations on the plot, the court had ordered a status quo, and therefore Pramod Kumar is still occupying the plot.

According to Pramod Kumar, on November 1, some goons arrived at the place and chased away the security guards. They threatened him to vacate the plot, he alleged. Pramod Kumar claimed that Rana Daggubati, his father Suresh Babu and some others used goons to get him forcibly vacate the land.

Reportedly, Promod Kumar had first approached the Banjara Hills police station with a complaint against the father-son duo, but the police refused to file a complaint against them. After that, he approached the Nampally court against the actor and his father.

Pramod Kumar alleged in his complaint to the Banjara Hills police station that he was thrashed by a gang of goons who threatened to take the land in Film Nagar. Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati, he alleged, were behind the attack. Kumar is also claiming ownership of the plot.

The Nampally court promptly registered a criminal case against Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu, and others involved in the matter. The judge then issued summons to them and directed them to attend court on May 1.

A similar case was earlier filed by a different businessman named Nanda Kumar, who owns a famous restaurant chain, in December 2018 against Venkatesh, Rana and Suresh in the city civil court. He had also alleged while signing a lease and sale deed with him, the family tried to sell the land to someone else who offered more money. Nanda Kumar had also claimed that the family had further tried to forcibly evict him from the property.

In 2021, Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to four-year-old money laundering and drugs trafficking case. The case was registered by the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department.

Rana was one of 12 Tollywood celebrities summoned by the ED in connection with the 2017 drug scandal. ED had requested that the actor explain his banking transactions.