Exit polls following the recent elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland indicate that the BJP is expected to retain Tripura and retake control of Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The party is also expected to slightly increase its seat count in Meghalaya, though the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will continue to hold onto power.

According to exit polls, Congress, which has previously been the dominating party in the Northeast, is expected to lose all three of these states.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, out of a possible 60 seats in the Tripura Assembly, the BJP+ will win 36 to 45 seats. Meanwhile, the NPP is projected to take 21–26 seats in Meghalaya, according to the Zee exit poll, which also predicts a more competitive race between the political parties. While it says that the BJP would have a slimmer majority in Tripura, it adds that the NDPP and BJP will have substantial support in Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

India Today exit polls:

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll surveyed over 6000 people in each of the three states revealing that the BJP is slated to win the elections in Tripura and Nagaland whereas the ruling NPP will win a majority in Meghalaya. While BJP is slated to win 36-45 seats in Tripura, the party along with NDPP is expected to win 38-48 seats in Nagaland. The party is however expected to win only 4-8 seats in Meghalaya.

On the other hand, Indian National Congress is expected to win only 6-11 seats in Tripura, 1-2 seats in Nagaland, and 6-12 seats in Meghalaya.

Zee Matrize exit poll:

According to Zee exit poll trends, in Nagaland, the BJP can win 35–43 seats, whereas Congress may get only 1-3 seats. NPF is likely to get 2–5 seats, while NPP may end up only with 1 seat.

Exit Poll output for Nagaland (source- Zee News)

Voting for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections concluded on Monday, and according to trends as per the exit polls, 27% of voters voted for NPP, while the BJP received close to 18% of the vote. The percentage for Congress is 7%, TMC is 19%, PDF is 4%, and UDP is 9%.

The polls predict that the BJP might secure 6-11 seats in Meghalaya, while NPP would lead with 21-26 seats. TMC, Congress, and others might secure 8-13, 3-6, and 10-19 seats respectively.

Exit Poll output for Meghalaya (Source- Zee News)

According to the survey, the governing BJP coalition should take home 29 to 36 seats in the Tripura General assembly. The major opposition CPI (M) coalition is projected to win 13–21 seats. The Tipra Motha Party is predicted to win 11–16 seats, while others are expected to win 0–3 seats.

Exit Poll output for Tripura (Source- Zee News)

Winning 44 of the 60 seats, the BIP-led NDA won an overwhelming majority in the 2018 elections in Tripura, a northeastern state that had previously been a Left stronghold.

Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls:

The Jan ki Baat exit poll surveyed over 8000 people and predicts that BJP will win in Tripura and the ruling NPP is slated to lead in Meghalaya. In Tripura, CPM+ is expected to win 9-16 seats while TIPRA is expected to win 10-14 seats.

JAN KI BAAT – INDIA NEWS EXIT POLL ON MEGHALAYA :



Candidate based elections observed in Meghalaya. Corruption & Development top issues that dominate Meghalaya.

JAN KI BAAT – INDIA NEWS EXIT POLL WITH PRADEEP BHANDARI :



BJP+ projected to get a minimum of 29 seats in Tripura.

In the state of Nagaland, Jan Ki Baat exit polls reveal that BJP is likely to win the 2023 elections by retaining 35-45 seats. Meanwhile, Naga People’s Front (NPF) might get 6-10 seats and others will get 9-15 seats.

JAN KI BAAT NAGALAND EXIT POLL ON INDIA NEWS :



NPF projected to get 10-6 seats.

Times Now ETG Exit poll:

The Times Now ETG Exit poll indicates a fragmented house in Meghalaya. The NPP will win 18–26 seats, followed by the AITMC with 8–14, the UDP with 8–14, and the BJP with 3–6 seats.

In Tripura, the BJP coalition is expected to take 36 of the 45 seats, predicting a resounding victory for the party. While the Left Front is projected to gain 6–11 of the total 60 seats, Congress will draw a blank as per the polls.

Times Now-ETG Research exit polls further state that the BJP’s coalition government would win the assembly elections in Nagaland getting 39 to 49 seats. NPF will receive 4–8 seats, and Congress will again draw a blank.















The results for the 3 states will be announced on Thursday, March 2.