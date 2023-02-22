Wednesday, February 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIdol of Lord Parshuram vandalized in Udaipur, BJP MP says 'situation in Rajasthan worse...
News Reports
Updated:

Idol of Lord Parshuram vandalized in Udaipur, BJP MP says ‘situation in Rajasthan worse than Syria and Iraq’

After villagers saw that idol has been broken, they started protests and blocked the road remanding immediate arrest of the culprits

OpIndia Staff
2

In Udaipur, Rajasthan, a Lord Parshuram idol was vandalized on February 20. After the incident, locals raised slogans against the administration and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Following the filing of an FIR, the police started searching for the accused. BJP MP Arjun Lal called the situation in Rajasthan “worse than Syria and Iraq” and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

The incident reportedly took place in the Ravaliya Khurd village, which comes under the Gogunda police station. The idol of Lord Parshuram was installed in a temple where the villagers used to worship daily. On Monday morning, when locals arrived at the temple, they found the idol was damaged. The idol’s two hands were broken, and it was uprooted and thrown down the stairs. Devotees from nearby areas started gathering there after learning about the incident.

The police made repeated attempts to calm the outraged locals, but they instead staged a Dharna. The police then began searching for the accused after a case was registered. None of the accused, meanwhile, have yet been apprehended. 

When BJP MP Arjun Lal Meena raised concerns about Rajasthan’s law-and-order situation. He said that the state was in a worse position than Syria and Iraq. According to Arjun Lal, Ashok Gehlot’s appeasement politics has made the lives of Hindus in Rajasthan difficult. The BJP MP called the accused a nuisance to society.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister of Rajasthan and Bhartiya Janata Party leader, Vasundhara Raje has also condemned the incident and raised concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state. “Vandalizing of Lord Parshuram’s idol in the Gogunda police station area of Udaipur district is highly condemnable. It is evident from this that there is no law and order in the state. Chief Minister should take strict steps,” a tweet by Raje in Hindi read.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
621,182FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com