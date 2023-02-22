In Udaipur, Rajasthan, a Lord Parshuram idol was vandalized on February 20. After the incident, locals raised slogans against the administration and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Following the filing of an FIR, the police started searching for the accused. BJP MP Arjun Lal called the situation in Rajasthan “worse than Syria and Iraq” and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

The incident reportedly took place in the Ravaliya Khurd village, which comes under the Gogunda police station. The idol of Lord Parshuram was installed in a temple where the villagers used to worship daily. On Monday morning, when locals arrived at the temple, they found the idol was damaged. The idol’s two hands were broken, and it was uprooted and thrown down the stairs. Devotees from nearby areas started gathering there after learning about the incident.

The police made repeated attempts to calm the outraged locals, but they instead staged a Dharna. The police then began searching for the accused after a case was registered. None of the accused, meanwhile, have yet been apprehended.

When BJP MP Arjun Lal Meena raised concerns about Rajasthan’s law-and-order situation. He said that the state was in a worse position than Syria and Iraq. According to Arjun Lal, Ashok Gehlot’s appeasement politics has made the lives of Hindus in Rajasthan difficult. The BJP MP called the accused a nuisance to society.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister of Rajasthan and Bhartiya Janata Party leader, Vasundhara Raje has also condemned the incident and raised concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state. “Vandalizing of Lord Parshuram’s idol in the Gogunda police station area of Udaipur district is highly condemnable. It is evident from this that there is no law and order in the state. Chief Minister should take strict steps,” a tweet by Raje in Hindi read.