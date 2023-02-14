Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, will run for president of the US in 2024. The Indian-American politician of the Republican Party announced this in a video message on Tuesday 14th February 2023. Nikki Haley will contest against fellow Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2020 but lost power to Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. Nikki Haley is the former governor of South Carolina state in America.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

Nikki Haley said in her video message, “I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president. It’s time for a new generation of leadership — to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose.”

She added, “Republicans lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight elections. This trend has to change. The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again.”

Nikki Haley was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, and went on to become the first woman and Indian-American to serve as governor of the state. She would create history once more as the first woman and the first Asian-American to be the party’s nominee for president in 2024 if she gets the nomination.

The Confederate flag was removed from the grounds of the statehouse during Haley’s six-year term as governor of South Carolina after nine people were killed by a white supremacist in a racially motivated shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015. This action earned her national attention.