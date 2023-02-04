Kerala: Zahhad, a biological woman, halts transitioning into a man to produce a baby with her partner who is a biological male, transitioning into a woman

In a first, a trans-couple from Kerala who were undergoing hormonal therapy already to get their genders changed, announced their pregnancy on Friday. Zahhad who is 23 and Ziya Paval who is 21, have been living together in Kozhikode for the past three years.

According to reports, Zahhad who is a biological woman who was undergoing treatment to become a trans man, paused ‘her’ treatment as she got pregnant. Ziya on the other hand is a biological man who has been undergoing treatment to become a woman. The couple is all set to welcome their child next month, reportedly making them the first ‘trans couple’ to have a child.

“When we started to live together three years ago, we thought our lives should be different from other transgenders. Most transgender couples are boycotted by society as well as their families. We wanted a baby so that we leave behind something of ourselves even after our days in this world are numbered,’’ said Paval when asked about the pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram to announce ‘his’ motherhood, Paval posted a picture of ‘him’ and Zahhad with ‘her’ baby bump and wrote that ‘he’ was happy and excited to have a baby and to be called a ‘mother’. “As the long-awaited dream in me will come true, I am also waiting to hear the call in the small voice of a mother…. Just a few more days to go. Lord, give me and my life partner who knew my dreams the ability to move forward without getting tired in any crisis,” Paval said.

“Time has brought us together. It’s been three years. Like the dream of mother in me, his dream of father and a desire to be our own brought us together in a single thought. 8 months old and moving in his tummy with full consent,” ‘he’ posted.

Paval meanwhile also confirmed that ‘he’ is undergoing the treatment to become a woman and that Zahhad was undergoing the treatment to become a man. ‘He’ added that Zahhad would continue with the hormonal treatment post-delivery. “Six months or a year after delivery, Zahhad will also resume the treatment to become a trans man,’’ Paval added.

Reportedly, Zahhad who was born as a woman is said to have removed ‘her’ breasts already to become a trans man. “Zahhad had already removed both breasts and both of us had been going ahead with hormone treatment. In our longing to have a baby, we paused the process,’’ reiterated Paval.

The netizens meanwhile expressed shock at the news while a few of them also congratulated the couple for their future journey. “God please come down, there’s an emergency I repeat!” commented one of the Instagram users on Paval’s post.

Screenshot of Instagram post by Paval

Meanwhile, other users indicated that the news was hard to digest and that the Muslims had ‘reached their peak’ “Don’t go against nature”, “So-called progressive society,” wrote others.

Screenshot of Instagram post by Paval

Ziya Paval who will soon become a trans woman is a resident of Kozhikode while Zahhad who will continue ‘her’ treatment to become a trans man hails from Thiruvananthapuram. The duo left their homes three years ago and have been living together in Kozhikode. The couple revealed that they have attained immense support from the doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. Zahhad is supposed to deliver the child in the same hospital next month.

Reports mention that the couple has undergone the insemination process to get their ‘good news’ and that the doctors have told them not to reveal the process to anyone. The couple will feed the baby in the initial months from the breast milk bank at the medical college as Zahhad has already removed her breasts to become a trans man.