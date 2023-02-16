Attack on Hindu temples in Australia from Khalistani elements refuses to stop. After Hindu temples were vandalised in the country with graffiti, now a temple has received a warning against holding a Bhajan program. A woman priest of a Kali Mata temple in the northern suburbs of Melbourne in Australia received threats from Khalistani terrorists for organizing a Bhajan program of Indian singer Kanhiya Mittal.

Bhawna – the priest of the Kali Mata temple in Melbourne’s northern suburb of Craigieburn – received these threats from an unidentified caller who spoke to her in the Punjabi language from an unknown phone number three weeks ago.

According to a report by Australia Today, Bhawna told that at around 3 PM on 24 January when she was retiring after serving food in the daily Bhandara, she received multiple calls from an unidentified person whose phone number was not displayed.

The caller spoke to her in Punjabi and said that he is her well-wisher and asked her if is she organizing a Bhajan program in the temple with Indian singer Kanhiya Mittal. Bhawna confirmed that they are organising a big bhajan-kirtan and the program is scheduled for 4th March. Thinking that the call was for a sponsoring enquiry, she said told the caller to the other number for such purpose. As they were receiving lots of calls regarding sponsoring programs, and therefore thought it was also a similar call.

But she was shocked when the unknown caller asked her to cancel the program. When she said that they have already done preparations and they can’t cancel the event now, the caller warned of adverse consequences if the program is held, as the invited singer is staunch Hindu. The caller said, “You listen carefully, cancel your singer’s bhajan-puja program otherwise get ready to face consequences. Do you know your singer is staunch Hindu, If he comes, a fight is sure at the temple”

Bhawna pleaded with the caller not to disrupt the program. She said that this is Ma Kali’s place, and even Guru Govind Singh used to pray to the Goddess, and there is no reason for anyone to disrupt the program. But the caller responded by saying, “My job is to warn you if you don’t listen it’s up to you. We will show you what we can do.”

Following this, Bhawna went to the Craigieburn Police station and lodged a formal complaint. She said that the police accepted the complaint and assured her that police will do rounds of the street every half an hour on 4th March, the date of the programme.

She told The Australia Today, “Next couple of days were very tough as we came across the news of three Hindu temples vandalised with anti-hindu graffiti by Khalistan supporters.”

She further informed that free boarding and food have been arranged for anyone travelling to Melbourne to attend the bhajan puja, and hoped that police will ensure safety.

Kali Mata Mandir is a spiritual location for around 100,000 devotees in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. Its Hindu festival activities have drawn large crowds for several years.

Previously, the Hindus in Australia were outraged when three of its most renowned Hindu temples outside the Indian subcontinent were defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti. The ancient Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalized only a week after anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti were splashed on the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park. This act of destruction was discovered on Monday, January 16th, when Temple followers arrived for ‘darshan’ as the Tamil Hindu community celebrated the three-day “Thai Pongal” festival.

Khalistan supporters filmed their disgusting and disrespectful behaviour at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple. Khalistan supporters had written slogans on the temple walls in which they hailed Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale. Soon after, social media accounts began sharing the photographs and videos, saying it was their courageous deed against Hindus in Australia.